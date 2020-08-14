Rouse Avenue between Main and Lamme streets opened Friday after the state finished upgrades to the area ahead of schedule.
The Montana Department of Transportation said in an update that the road is open to traffic including bicyclists and pedestrians. Between Oak Street and Tamarack Street, and Main Street and Lamme Street, are open to two-way travel.
The update said Rouse Avenue between Tamarack Street and Lamme Street is closed to through traffic. The Peach Street intersection is open.
Crews on Rouse Avenue south of Peach Street are installing a tunnel-like structure that will allow Bozeman Creek to flow under the road. A previous structure there has been removed.
Crews between Aspen and Peach streets are removing an aging storm drain and replacing it with a concrete pipe.
The transportation department asked people to avoid travel, including from pedestrians and bicyclists, around the tunnel-like structure. The department said it’s unsafe because of how much is being excavated there.
Traffic will be routed through Oak Street, Seventh Avenue and Main Street.
Work on the road from Oak Street to Lamme Street started last fall. The improvements include a center turn lane, designated bike lanes and sidewalks along the road.
