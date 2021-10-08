Political newcomer vying for Bozeman mayoral seat By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 8, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Christopher Brizzolara, a Bozeman mayoral candidate, is photographed at Montana State University, where he is studying architecture, on Sept. 30, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Editor's Note This is the second of three mayoral candidate profiles the Chronicle is publishing. A profile of Brian LaMeres was published Thursday. A profile of Terry Cunningham will be published in the coming days. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor’s Note: This is the second of three mayoral candidate profiles the Chronicle is publishing. A profile of Brian LaMeres was published Thursday. A profile of Terry Cunningham will be published in the coming days.Christopher Brizzolara’s platform in his campaign for mayor is focused mostly on addressing Bozeman’s housing crisis by having the city take a more direct — and new — role in developments.Brizzolara works in architecture as a draftsman and is in school to obtain a master’s in architecture at Montana State University. The 29-year-old said he decided to run for mayor after drawing up and submitting a plan to supply affordable housing in Bozeman by having the city buy land and sell it off in small, affordable lots. After not hearing much back from the city on the proposal, Brizzolara decided to throw his name in the hat.Brizzolara said he didn’t think other candidates would support the ideas he is proposing.“Instead of feeling disenfranchised or just down, I was just like, ‘You know what, screw it. I’m just going to run for mayor,’” Brizzolara said. “No one was representing my vote. So I decided to run for it.”Brizzolara is originally from Cleveland, and moved to Steamboat, Colorado, after college to work at a ski resort. He first moved to Montana after getting a job teaching construction during the summer, and then worked as a carpenter in Bozeman.He moved back to Bozeman during the pandemic after living in Italy, where he received a master’s in architecture at a university in Rome.Brizzolara has many ambitious, and perhaps far-fetched, plans laid out on his campaign website, including one to establish a new medical school in Bozeman and another, called “fuel Bozeman by Bozeman,” that would involve inviting a Canadian clean energy company to set up shop in town.But his plan for affordable housing is the main part of his platform. Though he says the city should buy land directly for affordable housing, Brizzolara said he “doesn’t want to see the city build one single structure.”“What I want them to do is rezone land and build roads and infrastructure,” Brizzolara said. Brizzolara said he thinks the city should have used all the funds it received in federal COVID-19 relief packages for this endeavor.That money came with restrictions, though. According to the city, the $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars the city was allocated could only be used to replace revenue lost due to COVID-19 and for premium pay for essential workers, assistance to small businesses, households and hard-hit industries and economic recovery and investments in infrastructure for water, sewer or broadband.Brizzolara said he supports the affordable housing levy, but criticized the city for using $140,000 to fund a consultant-review of the unified development code, saying he would have just convened a team of local architects and developers to look at the code.“I think it’s just a perfect example of how it shows that the city commission can’t actually creatively solve this problem,” Brizzolara said. “However, any updates to the zoning in order to make it easier to build, of course I’m 100% in support of that.”Brizzolara said he would also want to focus on labor issues if elected. He said he would push to raise the minimum wage in Bozeman to $22 an hour.Brizzolara said he views himself as having more creative ideas than his opponents. He said his youth is his “greatest strength”There have been some rumblings over Brizzolara’s occasional aggressive comments on the campaign trail — for example, at a Gallatin Democratic Party virtual event, Brizzolara said his two opponents “just need to enjoy their retirement and step aside for the future.”Brian LaMeres retired from the city last year, but works at his wife’s business, the Lewis and Clark Motel, and Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham runs a sales promotion agency.Brizzolara said he doesn’t always mean these comments seriously.“I’m outspoken, I’m an individual,” Brizzolara said. “What I see is gross, and we need young (people). We need change, plain and simple. The city commission can't respond fast enough to what's going on to the city, because the commissioners aren't experiencing the problems of its citizens." 