City of Bozeman and Gallatin County crews were up early Saturday for a long day of plowing after heavy snow fell overnight.
“It was the most we’ve seen in one evening in a while,” said Gallatin County Engineer Levi Ewan.
Ewan said county crews saw the most snow in areas east of Bozeman. According to the National Weather Service, between 1 and 2 feet fell within city limits and a small amount continued to accumulate throughout the day Saturday.
Bozeman Street Superintendent John Van Delinder said they were concerned enough about the forecast that they scheduled plow drivers to come in at 3 a.m. on Saturday.
“We saw anywhere from 3 inches to 3 feet, I think, in the predictions, so we did take it seriously,” Van Delinder said.
Eight drivers worked throughout the day and wrapped up plowing the major streets by about 6 or 7 p.m. Crews started again at 3 a.m. on Sunday, Van Delinder said.
City crews plowed 1,500 miles worth of roads on Saturday, Van Delinder said, and put in 162 combined hours over the weekend.
Crews were just getting to local streets on Monday morning, Van Delinder said, though he noted with the late-season weather, they will likely not plow all of them and wait instead for the sun and temperatures to do the work clearing that snow.
“This time of year, snow is going to melt,” Van Delinder said. “It’s not going to stay built up on the streets.”
Damaged equipment is also getting in the way, Van Delinder said — they usually have six graders at their disposal that have a gate allowing drivers to more carefully place plowed snow away from driveways or parking areas, but only one is currently working.
The snow that fell was heavy enough that it challenged drivers on Saturday, Van Delinder said, and led to snow falling off the plow blade at inopportune locations.
Plows also had to move slower, Van Delinder said, and used more fuel. At least one plow got stuck and had to be pulled out.
“It was a lot of effort to push this heavy, wet snow,” Van Delinder said.