The northeast side of the Canyon Gate property is pictured on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021, off of Story Mill Road. Developer Andy Holloran with HomeBase Partners is proposing to bring mixed-use and residential buildings in a few different zoning designations on the 25 acres of land.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A city board is slated to discuss a preliminary plat application for the Canyon Gate development, which over a year ago was the subject of pushback from nearby residents while it was being annexed into Bozeman and zoned for dense development.

Canyon Gate, which is being developed by HomeBase Partners, comprises about 24 acres at the northeast corner of Bridger Canyon Drive and Story Mill Road.

In 2021, the developers applied to annex the property and zone it into 10 acres of R-3 residential medium density zoning, 10 acres of B-2M, community business mixed zoning, five acres of R-5, residential mixed-use high density zoning and 1.6 acres of REMU, residential-emphasis mixed-use zoning.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

