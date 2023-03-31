The northeast side of the Canyon Gate property is pictured on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021, off of Story Mill Road. Developer Andy Holloran with HomeBase Partners is proposing to bring mixed-use and residential buildings in a few different zoning designations on the 25 acres of land.
A city board is slated to discuss a preliminary plat application for the Canyon Gate development, which over a year ago was the subject of pushback from nearby residents while it was being annexed into Bozeman and zoned for dense development.
Canyon Gate, which is being developed by HomeBase Partners, comprises about 24 acres at the northeast corner of Bridger Canyon Drive and Story Mill Road.
In 2021, the developers applied to annex the property and zone it into 10 acres of R-3 residential medium density zoning, 10 acres of B-2M, community business mixed zoning, five acres of R-5, residential mixed-use high density zoning and 1.6 acres of REMU, residential-emphasis mixed-use zoning.
As the developers were going through the city review process, neighbors organized in opposition, citing concerns with the high density zoning proposed for the site that they feared could overwhelm their corner of the city and negatively impact their neighborhoods.
City commissioners approved the zoning and annexation applications in January 2022, after developer Andy Holloran proposed adding 60 income-restricted housing units to the annexation agreement and other conditions limiting the scale of the development.
Holloran said Friday that their preliminary plat mirrors the plan they presented during the annexation and zoning process in 2021 and 2022.
The preliminary plat application is scheduled to come before the Community Development Board at their meeting on Monday. The application does not include any subdivision or zoning variances, according to the staff report included with Monday’s meeting agenda.
The city commission is scheduled to consider it on April 18, according to its meeting agenda.
The application has also received about two dozen written public comments so far. The majority of them raise issues with the increased traffic the development would bring to the adjacent neighborhood.
The application proposes access roads from Bridger Canyon Road, Story Mill Road and extensions of Spirit Crossing Lane and Maiden Spirit Street.
Holloran said depending on city approval, they plan to start horizontal infrastructure work on the property later this spring in May or June. The first buildings they plan to work on are the four-story “stacked flats” in the R-5 zoning, which is in the center of the development.
Holloran said they hope to start those buildings — which is where they plan to build workforce housing — by the end of the year.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.