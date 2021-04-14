An expansion of the development on the south side of Huffine Lane in west Bozeman is gaining traction in city planning.
The 72-acre Bozeman Gateway is home to Kohl’s, Rosauers Supermarkets and several office buildings and restaurants. Future development may include residential units and a hospitality business.
The development has been in the works since the early 2000s.
Developers are in the early stages of planning for the next phases and still have to undergo subdivision and site planning review.
The developer’s representative, Jim Ullman, said during a commission meeting Tuesday that they are planning to add more than 200 residential units in three-story buildings.
A master site plan for the development shows proposed residential buildings between Technology Boulevard and Garfield Street surrounded by offices and other commercial and mixed-use buildings.
“I sure would like to see the developer take advantage of the height in that residential design,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said at Tuesday’s meeting. “This is (an) important infill area.”
City commissioners on Tuesday approved changes to the development’s master plan, granting relaxations to allow for first-floor residential units and increasing the allowed building-height limits.
“For an area that is defined to have regional services, that is surrounded by university property, allowing for higher-intensity development through greater maximum building supports the community plan,” Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said.
Developers are in the early stages of planning for a development on the property between Technology Boulevard West and West Garfield Street.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Commissioners denied another request related to relaxing lighting standards.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said modifying the development’s master plan helps incentivize residential development.
“In a commercial development such as this, we’re really trying to encourage the mixed-use element piece of it, and the mixed-use element that we’re striving for now is the housing piece not the commercial,” Mihelich said. “So anything we can do to tweak our standards a little bit … to provide more opportunity for additional housing units is something we’re gonna likely recommend for the foreseeable future.”
City Planner Sarah Rosenberg said Wednesday the open land between Huffine Lane and Garfield and the area west of Fowler are the missing pieces of the Bozeman Gateway Development.
The plans still need city approval, but Rosenberg said she expects there to be some construction on the next part of the development in the next year.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at
nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.