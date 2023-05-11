city hall
The sign at the front of Bozeman City Hall is garnished with snow Dec. 30, 2021.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

In a few days time, hundreds of blue rentable scooters will deploy into the streets of Bozeman.

It will be the fifth season Bozeman residents and visitors will have the option to rent the scooters with an app, and through the years complaints have rolled into the city about dangerous riders and scooters being left for days on sidewalks and lawns.

But, the scooters remain fairly popular, said City Transportation and Engineering Director Nick Ross during a city commission meeting this week. In 2022, there were over 96,000 rides recorded in the city, 10,000 of which were from new riders. The average ride length was 1.6 miles, Ross said, and there were 450 rides on average every day.


