In a few days time, hundreds of blue rentable scooters will deploy into the streets of Bozeman.
It will be the fifth season Bozeman residents and visitors will have the option to rent the scooters with an app, and through the years complaints have rolled into the city about dangerous riders and scooters being left for days on sidewalks and lawns.
But, the scooters remain fairly popular, said City Transportation and Engineering Director Nick Ross during a city commission meeting this week. In 2022, there were over 96,000 rides recorded in the city, 10,000 of which were from new riders. The average ride length was 1.6 miles, Ross said, and there were 450 rides on average every day.
There are about 500 scooters allowed in Bozeman, but Ross said the vendor, Bird Scooters, typically only deploys 250 each day.
Of the 96,000-odd trips, about 6,000 originated elsewhere and ended in the downtown area. Ross said the data shows that the scooters are needed for some.
“This is a device that is filling a gap in need in our transportation network to help folks that are in one place get to another, particularly without the use of a motor vehicle,” Ross said.
At the same time, Ross acknowledged the slew of complaints that come in about the scooters, including them being parked haphazardly around town and a lack of accountability for scooter riders who ride unsafely.
In 2022, there were three scooter-only crashes and four multi-vehicle crashes recorded, though Ross noted their records don’t define if a “scooter” is a moped, privately owned vehicle, or a micro mobility scooter.
Bozeman Police issued two citations to scooter riders in 2022, Ross said.
The Bird scooters are set to be available to riders on May 15, Ross said — a month later than last year due to weather, and will be able to operate until October 15. Though it’s too late to implement any major policy overhauls to the scooters for this year, Ross shared options for the future with city commissioners during this week’s meeting.
Commissioners showed support for a range of policy proposals regarding the scooters, including considering contracting with a single vendor for a years-long contract, putting in more strict and specific parking regulations and leaving the door open for other types of micro mobility options, like bikeshares.
Ross said working with a single, contracted provider could give the city the chance to dictate terms of operation — like parking requirements — and tailor them to Bozeman’s needs.
Other ideas commissioners discussed included requiring riders to have to verify their age while registering for the app and having the system set up so a ride will not be complete until the rider has parked the scooter in an allowable space.
There will be some changes this year, Ross said: riders will have to upload a photo of where they park the scooter to end the ride. Commissioner Christopher Coburn encouraged the city to explore the idea this year of setting up parking corrals in the neighborhood near Montana State University, where complaints frequently arise.
Citing fears that the scooters could lead to a fatal accident and concerns about rampant parking complaints, Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said he in the past would have supported shutting down the program entirely. He said the user data Ross shared was “eye-opening,” but Cunningham and other commissioners said the parking issue is key.
“I do really believe that the orderly parking strategy is going to be absolutely key to public acceptance of this beyond the folks who use it,” Cunningham said.
