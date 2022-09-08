Let the news come to you

Months after the city of Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley Land Trust purchased 12 acres just off of the city’s iconic Peets Hill, improvement work to the land is being planned.

The city contributed $485,000 to the $1.23 million purchase of the land, which is contiguous with Burke Park and Peets Hill, connecting the parks with Kagy Boulevard. The land was put up for sale last summer.

GVLT raised $800,000 for the sale, and the city commission approved allocating $315,000 in additional funding to the project, which included trail and land work. The Gallatin County Commission voted to allocate $100,000 through an Open Lands Grant to the city for the project.

