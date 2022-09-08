Months after the city of Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley Land Trust purchased 12 acres just off of the city’s iconic Peets Hill, improvement work to the land is being planned.
The city contributed $485,000 to the $1.23 million purchase of the land, which is contiguous with Burke Park and Peets Hill, connecting the parks with Kagy Boulevard. The land was put up for sale last summer.
GVLT raised $800,000 for the sale, and the city commission approved allocating $315,000 in additional funding to the project, which included trail and land work. The Gallatin County Commission voted to allocate $100,000 through an Open Lands Grant to the city for the project.
Addi Jadin, parks planner and development manager for the city, said the city is planning to apply for other grants for the remaining $215,000.
Matt Parsons, GVLT’s trail director, said Thursday that they have been working with an architecture firm for design work to the land, including plans for an overlook and gathering space near the south end of Burke Park and an “all abilities” trail to an overlook on the new parcel of land to the south.
The gathering space is planned to include a “range finder” identifying the mountain ranges and peaks visible from the park.
“There’s a nice 360 view up there that we thought could be perfect for that so you can see all the different mountain ranges that surround Bozeman,” Parsons said.
GVLT did some trail maintenance to the area this June, Parsons said.
The organization is also planning to go through a parks master planning process for the land with the city.
Jadin said the park master plan would have to go through the city commission, which they plan to do before the end of the year.
GVLT is also planning to send out a survey asking people what they would like to see happen with Peets Hill, Parsons said.
Parsons noted that the master plan will include the new 12-acre parcel and another parcel that was added to the park in 2008.
Peets Hill became a public park in the early 1990s after GVLT’s founder, Chris Boyd, helped the city acquire the land as one of the organization’s first projects.
A lot has changed since then, Parsons said. A trail counter the organization installed in early July of this year showed about 800 to 1,000 trail users a daily, according to Parsons.
“I think it’s a great time for us to kind of take a step back and look at, 30 years later, how has Peets Hill changed, how has the trails plan — that was implemented way back when — how has it adapted and where are we missing the mark, and how to do we do a better job at moving people through that park,” Parsons said.
