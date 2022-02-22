A long-awaited project to build a pedestrian and bicycle path along a portion of Frontage Road north of I-90 is slowly moving forward.
Establishing a path along the road has long been a priority of the Galla10 Alliance for Pathways, or GAP, which is a volunteer organization that advocates for more bicycle/pedestrian routes in the region. The organization got some good news way back in the fall of 2020, when the city commission voted to allocate up to $90,000 toward establishing a pedestrian path along part of Frontage Road.
Earlier this month the project took another step, when city commissioners voted to approve an agreement with the organization to authorize the funding.
“We’ve been in a hold pattern and now we’re moving forward,” said Marilee Brown, the chair for GAP. “It’s very exciting to see the wheels turning again.”
City Parks Planning and Development Manager Addi Jadin said the pathway is proposed to go roughly from the Nelson Meadows subdivision to the Cherry Creek Fishing Access.
Brown said establishing the path will make traveling along Frontage Road much safer for bicyclists.
“There is no connection on the north side of the freeway from Bozeman to anywhere else to the west side at this point, and there’s a lot of people that travel it,” Brown said. “If you go on the Strava heat map, you will see that there’s already a lot of people risking their lives (on the road).”
The agreement city commissioners approved lays out how the two entities will move forward with commissioning a study that will look at where the route could fall, Jadin said.
The study would have to look at the land’s geography and also survey the potential route for easements and rights of way. Part of the proposed path would fall on some city land that could be used for future public buildings, Jadin noted, and a pathway could be included as part of those projects.
The money comes from the city’s Trails, Open space and Parks bond, which was passed about a decade ago and generated $15 million in funding that helped build things like the Story Mill Community Park and the Pathway to the “M.”
The Frontage Road path would be the final project to come from the bond, Jadin said.
The study is expected to cost about $50,000, Jadin said. The city is prepared to allocate the full $90,000, and expects GAP to fundraise for the project. There might be opportunities for federal grants, Jadin said.
“The infrastructure bill has all these different potential opportunities and we would use our local funding to match that,” Jadin said.