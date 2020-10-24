The pavilion at Bogert Park is ready to be reopened, more than 18 months after the roof of the decades-old structure partially collapsed due to heavy snow.
The structure also has a new name: The Anderson Pavilion, after Marcia Anderson, a Gallatin Valley rancher and doctor who died in late 2019. Anderson donated $350,000 to the project, accounting for more than half of the roughly $650,000 price tag for the repairs. The city also received an insurance payment of more than $250,000.
“It’s safe to say that we would not be in a position of reopening that facility here in another week if we had not been so fortunate as to receive this generous contribution from Marcia and her family,” said Jon Henderson, Bozeman strategic services director.
The pavilion is now open, but the city will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m., with representatives from Anderson’s family. The event will be livestreamed.
The pavilion was originally built in the 1970s and has long been the location of a farmer’s market in the summer and an ice rink in the winter.
The hulking, curved pavilion nestled in the corner of Bogert Park between Bozeman Creek and the pool has been closed since heavy snow caused a beam to collapse in March 2019, which the city attributed to rotten wood in the pavilion’s roof.
No one was injured in the collapse.
Bozeman didn’t have a system in place to perform regular maintenance or safety checks at the pavilion or other city facilities at the time of the collapse. Henderson said Thursday part of the legacy of the roof collapse is that the city is working to implement a preventative maintenance routine.
“We now have much greater awareness of the need for preventative maintenance throughout all of our facilities,” Henderson said.
The city commission had the option to vote to knock down the structure, or only approve funds for minimal repairs. They voted, however, to approve a complete repair, which involved replacing exposed wooden beams with steel and upgrading the building to code, Henderson said. Construction began last summer.
The city also replaced the lighting with LED fixtures.
The steel will be able to withstand impacts from weather, Henderson said, and will require less costly maintenance moving forward. Part of the pavilion’s beam structure was still in good shape, Henderson said, so construction crews were able to keep them in place.
“In some ways it might have been easier to tear it down and rebuild it, but I’m confident in the end we were able to save a significant amount of money by not doing that, and were able to save some materials from going into the landfill,” Henderson said. “When you look at it, it just lends to a lot more confidence in the integrity, craftsmanship and the materials being used.”
Henderson said the city is planning to again operate an ice rink at the facility this winter.
