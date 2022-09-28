A small lot on South 8th Avenue in the middle of Bozeman is being rezoned for denser development.
The lot at 116 South 8th Avenue was zoned R-4, residential high density, but developers requested the zoning be increased to R-5, residential high density mixed-use. City commissioners narrowly approved the request this week on a 3-2 vote.
Scott Freimuth, a representative for the developer with Aspekt Architecture, said during Tuesday’s commission meeting that they requested the zoning change to allow for more housing units on the site.
Under R-4 zoning, Freimuth said site plans would likely be for a two-unit structure that would skew more towards luxury pricing. Under R-5 zoning, Freimuth said they would be able to develop a five-unit building.
“It really just comes down to the number of units, we feel that this site is really suited for a more dense, smart infill development,” Freimuth said.
Bozeman Senior Planner Tom Rogers said R-5 zoning allows for more commercial uses and requires slightly less parking. R-5 zoning also allows ten more feet of height than R-4, and smaller setbacks.
Freimuth noted that parking would likely be the “limiting factor” for what they propose to build on the site.
The lot is south of the SOBO Lofts on Babcock Street and contains a house. It is 0.18 acres.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham and Commissioner Jennifer Madgic voted against the zone change.
“I don’t necessarily think that shoehorning an R-5 into a lot that’s less than a quarter of an acre is necessarily consistent with our growth policy,” Cunningham said.
Madgic echoed Cunningham, saying she did not think the R-5 zone provided for incremental density change.
Commissioner Christopher Coburn, who voted for the zone change, said he doesn’t think incremental change should be the city’s standard.
“We’re sort of expecting that our neighborhoods are going to change slowly over time, when our community and our town is growing so rapidly that that incremental change actually won’t accommodate folks that are coming here,” Coburn said.
