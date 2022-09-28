Let the news come to you

A small lot on South 8th Avenue in the middle of Bozeman is being rezoned for denser development.

The lot at 116 South 8th Avenue was zoned R-4, residential high density, but developers requested the zoning be increased to R-5, residential high density mixed-use. City commissioners narrowly approved the request this week on a 3-2 vote.

Scott Freimuth, a representative for the developer with Aspekt Architecture, said during Tuesday’s commission meeting that they requested the zoning change to allow for more housing units on the site.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

