Parcel near Museum of the Rockies clears early hurdle for redevelopment By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Dec 9, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City commissioners voted to correct a mistake in Bozeman’s land use map this week to allow for the redevelopment of a site near the Museum of the Rockies.A 1-acre residential property at 2303 South Third Ave., just south of the museum, was incorrectly designated as public institution land for years under the city’s future land use map, which lays out what sort of use the city would like to see land become if it redevelops.The mistake wasn’t caught until a developer came to the city to start the redevelopment process, senior city planner Tom Rogers said during a city commission meeting this week. Commissioners approved changing the parcel’s designation from public lands and institutions to urban neighborhoods.“This is a first step in a series of steps ... to allow for development in the future,” Rogers said. The property is near Overbrook Drive and Westridge Drive and contains one home. It borders homes to the south and west and South Third Ave. to the east. To the north is a residential property that is owned by the museum.The next step is an annexation and zone map amendment application. Rogers said the developers are applying for R-3 zoning, which is medium density residential.Julien Morice, with Ironwood Inc., has been one of the property owners for a few months. He told the Chronicle in November that the plan is for residential development on the site.“We’re just trying to correct the map so that we can ask for a potential more dense usage or different usage down the road,” Morice said during this week’s commission meeting.The city’s R-3 district allows for the development of one- to five-unit residential buildings and should “provide a variety of housing types.” An early-stage concept plan submitted to the city for the land shows designs for multi-family units. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tom Rogers Commissioner Map Politics Building Industry Museums Work City Mistake Julien Morice Zoning Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Gallatin Ice finishes $1.5M fundraising campaign, has big plans 5 hrs ago Health Some Montana nonprofit hospitals fall short of peers in required charitable giving 10 hrs ago City Bozeman spending plan includes new fire station, rec center 10 hrs ago State DEQ awards grants for electric vehicle charging stations 14 hrs ago Business Former strip club in Gallatin Gateway reopens as restaurant, bar Dec 8, 2021 City Bozeman's climate plan work moving ahead Dec 8, 2021 What to read next News Gallatin Ice finishes $1.5M fundraising campaign, has big plans Health Some Montana nonprofit hospitals fall short of peers in required charitable giving City Bozeman spending plan includes new fire station, rec center State DEQ awards grants for electric vehicle charging stations Business Former strip club in Gallatin Gateway reopens as restaurant, bar City Bozeman's climate plan work moving ahead Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section County zoning commission to consider 500-acre resort development in Big Sky Posted: 6 p.m. Bozeman spending plan includes new fire station, rec center Posted: 11:45 a.m. 40% of positions open at Montana State Hospital, staff blame administration Posted: 11 a.m. Letter to the editor: As Bozeman grows, city should think more about water Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Gallatin County Commission to consider annexing land for development in Belgrade Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Latest Local Montana State women survive double-overtime scare against MSU-Billings 1 hr ago Bozeman, Gallatin swim teams aiming for improvement 4 hrs ago Billings Clinic Bozeman to partner with local anesthesiologists 5 hrs ago Parcel near Museum of the Rockies clears early hurdle for redevelopment 6 hrs ago