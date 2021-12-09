Support Local Journalism


City commissioners voted to correct a mistake in Bozeman’s land use map this week to allow for the redevelopment of a site near the Museum of the Rockies.

A 1-acre residential property at 2303 South Third Ave., just south of the museum, was incorrectly designated as public institution land for years under the city’s future land use map, which lays out what sort of use the city would like to see land become if it redevelops.

The mistake wasn’t caught until a developer came to the city to start the redevelopment process, senior city planner Tom Rogers said during a city commission meeting this week.

Commissioners approved changing the parcel’s designation from public lands and institutions to urban neighborhoods.

“This is a first step in a series of steps ... to allow for development in the future,” Rogers said.

The property is near Overbrook Drive and Westridge Drive and contains one home. It borders homes to the south and west and South Third Ave. to the east. To the north is a residential property that is owned by the museum.

The next step is an annexation and zone map amendment application. Rogers said the developers are applying for R-3 zoning, which is medium density residential.

Julien Morice, with Ironwood Inc., has been one of the property owners for a few months. He told the Chronicle in November that the plan is for residential development on the site.

“We’re just trying to correct the map so that we can ask for a potential more dense usage or different usage down the road,” Morice said during this week’s commission meeting.

The city’s R-3 district allows for the development of one- to five-unit residential buildings and should “provide a variety of housing types.” An early-stage concept plan submitted to the city for the land shows designs for multi-family units.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

