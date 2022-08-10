Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s growing rate of people experiencing homelessness and camping on city parks and streets isn’t a problem that can be solved easily, experts said on a panel Wednesday.

The campers, trailers and tents dotting city streets and parks are the most visible manifestation of Bozeman’s vicious housing market as rising rents and limited housing inventory have pushed people out of stable homes. Human Resources Development Council President Heather Grenier said that many will choose to live in a camper or trailer over going to a shelter.

Both sufficient shelter services and an increase in housing inventory will be necessary to address the issue, Grenier said.

Nora Shelly

