Bozeman’s growing rate of people experiencing homelessness and camping on city parks and streets isn’t a problem that can be solved easily, experts said on a panel Wednesday.
The campers, trailers and tents dotting city streets and parks are the most visible manifestation of Bozeman’s vicious housing market as rising rents and limited housing inventory have pushed people out of stable homes. Human Resources Development Council President Heather Grenier said that many will choose to live in a camper or trailer over going to a shelter.
Both sufficient shelter services and an increase in housing inventory will be necessary to address the issue, Grenier said.
“People prefer housing, right? It’s just if they have a choice of sleeping in shelters, or sleeping in a camper with their family, they’re going to choose sleeping in a camper with their family if that’s available to them,” Grenier said.
Grenier spoke with Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown and Bozeman City Attorney Greg Sullivan on the panel, which was hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.
Grenier referenced a 2020 study from the U.S. Government Accountability Office that estimated that a $100 increase in median rent came with a 9% increase in the rate of homelessness. In the last three years in Bozeman, Grenier said, that means that a 65% increase in the median rent brought about a 63% increase in homelessness.
The Warming Center has seen increases in the number of people seeking services since 2019 as well, Genier said: Overall, there has been a 47% increase in the number of people who stayed at the shelter, with higher increases for Native American residents and those with a mental health disorder.
HRDC’s outreach team has worked with 142 households in the past year, Grenier said.
Some have been people who move to the area seeking higher wages who might not have been aware of the housing market or who had promised housing fall through, Grenier said, but most are those who lived in Bozeman already and lost their housing.
“Rents went up significantly, often $600 to $800 a month with a 30-day notice and it was unaffordable for that family to remain in that housing,” Grenier said. “They’re rooted here. They’re living here, they’re working here and they’re like ‘OK, we’re going to have to find something else.’ Well, finding something else takes a considerable amount of time when you have no inventory.”
HRDC is planning to build a 24/7, year-round shelter on Griffin Drive, which Grenier said will have “wrap-around” services like behavioral health. She also mentioned an investment fund launched by First Security Bank earlier this summer which is intended to support local housing inventory.
Panelists and City Manager Jeff Mihelich, who moderated, also talked about how the city addresses the issue.
“Someone simply being in a trailer on a public street and sleeping and living there is not a crime,” Mihelich said, though he noted the city has undertaken cleanup efforts in some areas.
Sullivan provided details about the city’s legal parameters in dealing with people who are unhoused, which stem largely from a 2018 ruling in a case involving the city of Boise. That ruling holds that governments can’t force people who are homeless to move from public places if they have nowhere else to go.
Several panelists also stressed that this issue is not unique to Bozeman.
“Sitting back and assigning blame — I’m not sure who you point to when Anchorage, Alaska, and San Francisco and Bismarck, North Dakota, all have this problem, right,” County Commissioner Brown said. “There’s no one you can clearly identify and point at them and say, ‘It’s their fault.’”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.