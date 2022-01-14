Rezoning
An empty parcel of land at the corner of Lamme and 3rd Ave., pictured on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, has been rezoned from R-4, High Density Residential District, to B-3, Downtown Business District.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Another property at the edge of downtown Bozeman could see a change in use in the future if a rezoning request is approved.

The owner of a property on North Third Avenue between West Lamme and Beall streets is applying to the city to rezone from R-4, residential high density zoning, to B-3, downtown business district. The roughly one-acre property is on the western half of the block. The eastern half is already zoned B-3.

The change, which is up for public notice right now, would allow for more commercial uses on the property in the future. While R-4 zoning permits some secondary office uses, it is designed for high density residential buildings.

B-3 zoning is intended to encourage "high volume, pedestrian-oriented uses in ground floor space in the ‘core area’ of the city’s central business district.”

Andy Willett, who is listed as the property owner in city documents, said in an email that there are no immediate plans for a project on the land.

A portion of the property used to contain a handful of single and multi-family residences, according to Community Development Manager Chris Saunders.

The buildings were deemed a safety hazard and demolished, Saunders said. A single-family home sits on the northwest portion of the property.

Saunders says the zoning change corresponds with city plans for the area.

“In this case there was a change years past in the growth policy that says this should probably be planned for downtown space, not residential space, and so the application is changing the zoning to correspond with that situation,” Saunders said.

The proposal is set to come before the Community Development Board at its Jan. 24 meeting, and before the City Commission on Feb. 8.

The property is close to another changing part of the area north of Main Street — the North Central project, roughly the four blocks between Villard and Lamme streets to the north and south and North Tracy and Grand avenues to the east and west, is just a block away.

The plans for that project include several residential and mixed use buildings.

