Over 100 applications submitted for Bozeman advisory boards By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 1, 2021 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Applications for Bozeman’s new citizen advisory board structure well exceeded the number of open positions.The city was taking applications for the five citizen advisory superboards that will form later this year through Thursday, replacing much of the 40 current boards, though some will remain intact. In the end, the city received 101 applications for the five boards, each which will have between seven and nine members each.The five boards will take over the work of most of previous boards. Each board will have seven members besides the Community Development Board, which will have nine. The Community Development Board, which encompasses planning, zoning, design review and impact fees, received 22 applications.The Economic Vitality Board, which will work on diversity, equity, and inclusion, economic development and community housing, received 24 applications.The Sustainability Board will be tasked with climate, beautification and the recreation aspect of the existing Recreation and Parks Advisory Board and received 26 applications.The Transportation Board will include parking, the Pedestrian Traffic Safety Committee and the Bozeman Area Bicycle Advisory Board and received 15 applications. The Urban Parks and Forestry Board, which includes the work of the tree and cemetery boards and the parks aspect of Recreation and Parks Advisory Board, received 14 applications.Some advisory boards are required to have members with specific experience under state law, which will come into play when commissioners are building their recommendations. The Community Development Board, for example, is required to have people with historic preservation experience.The applicants are scheduled to be interviewed in October by commissioners. Appointment decisions are planned to be finalized in November and voted on during a commission meeting.The new boards are scheduled to start meeting in December.Commissioners also approved in August a resolution establishing new operating standards for the new boards.The resolution also states that the city will focus on diversity, equity and inclusion during the recruitment process and “will actively work to achieve membership that reflects, at the least, the demographics of our community.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana City Advisory Boards Super Board Community Development Economic Vitality Sustainability Transportation Urban Parks And Forestry City Commission Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment New wildfire north of Gardiner burns 20 acres 6 hrs ago State Judge blocks new abortion laws from taking effect for 10 days 7 hrs ago News Stone-Manning confirmed as director of Bureau of Land Management 7 hrs ago Coronavirus Montana State University's contact tracing relies on student cooperation 23 hrs ago City Incumbent, newcomers compete for two-year Bozeman commission seat Sep 30, 2021 Environment Sourdough trail closure postponed until Oct. 11 Sep 30, 2021 What to read next Environment New wildfire north of Gardiner burns 20 acres State Judge blocks new abortion laws from taking effect for 10 days News Stone-Manning confirmed as director of Bureau of Land Management Coronavirus Montana State University's contact tracing relies on student cooperation City Incumbent, newcomers compete for two-year Bozeman commission seat Environment Sourdough trail closure postponed until Oct. 11 Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Kagy Boulevard to close due to construction for weeks Posted: 40 minutes ago. Incumbent, newcomers compete for two-year Bozeman commission seat Posted: Sep. 30, 2021 Fire department response times slow as Bozeman grows Posted: Sep. 29, 2021 City asking voters to approve $2.2 million in Bozeman recreation facility repairs Posted: Sep. 29, 2021 Bozeman short applications for new citizen advisory boards Posted: Sep. 26, 2021