Applications for Bozeman’s new citizen advisory board structure well exceeded the number of open positions.

The city was taking applications for the five citizen advisory superboards that will form later this year through Thursday, replacing much of the 40 current boards, though some will remain intact. In the end, the city received 101 applications for the five boards, each which will have between seven and nine members each.

The five boards will take over the work of most of previous boards. Each board will have seven members besides the Community Development Board, which will have nine.

The Community Development Board, which encompasses planning, zoning, design review and impact fees, received 22 applications.

The Economic Vitality Board, which will work on diversity, equity, and inclusion, economic development and community housing, received 24 applications.

The Sustainability Board will be tasked with climate, beautification and the recreation aspect of the existing Recreation and Parks Advisory Board and received 26 applications.

The Transportation Board will include parking, the Pedestrian Traffic Safety Committee and the Bozeman Area Bicycle Advisory Board and received 15 applications.

The Urban Parks and Forestry Board, which includes the work of the tree and cemetery boards and the parks aspect of Recreation and Parks Advisory Board, received 14 applications.

Some advisory boards are required to have members with specific experience under state law, which will come into play when commissioners are building their recommendations. The Community Development Board, for example, is required to have people with historic preservation experience.

The applicants are scheduled to be interviewed in October by commissioners. Appointment decisions are planned to be finalized in November and voted on during a commission meeting.

The new boards are scheduled to start meeting in December.

Commissioners also approved in August a resolution establishing new operating standards for the new boards.

The resolution also states that the city will focus on diversity, equity and inclusion during the recruitment process and “will actively work to achieve membership that reflects, at the least, the demographics of our community.”

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

