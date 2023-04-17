Fireworks
Fireworks at Big Bad-Ass Fireworks on June 29 in Gallatin Gateway.

 Ridley Hudson/Chronicle

Selling or setting off fireworks may soon be illegal in the city of Bozeman.

The city commission is scheduled to consider Tuesday an ordinance to ban the sale and discharge of fireworks within city limits without a permit. Fire Chief Josh Waldo said the ordinance is written to include wholly surrounded county enclaves as well.

The last time the city updated its ordinance on fireworks — which only allows them to be sold and discharged over a few days around July 4 and the New Year — was in May 2004.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

