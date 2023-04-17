Selling or setting off fireworks may soon be illegal in the city of Bozeman.
The city commission is scheduled to consider Tuesday an ordinance to ban the sale and discharge of fireworks within city limits without a permit. Fire Chief Josh Waldo said the ordinance is written to include wholly surrounded county enclaves as well.
The last time the city updated its ordinance on fireworks — which only allows them to be sold and discharged over a few days around July 4 and the New Year — was in May 2004.
“This community has changed a lot since May of 2004,” Waldo said on Monday. “Whether you want to look at the density, as we’ve put more people and more homes and more buildings in our community, it’s making it really difficult to safely discharge a firework.”
Waldo also pointed to more frequent drought conditions as another change, and noted that even though the city does have the authority to ban fireworks when drought conditions call for it, those scenarios can cause confusion.
During the summer of 2021 — when drought conditions were severe and fire risks high — the city still allowed fireworks to be sold and set off, but warned residents to be careful.
“The challenge with drought though is you can have a three or four day stretch of dry weather that completely changes everything, and it creates confusion for folks to say we’re in a drought so we’re going to ban fireworks — but you can still buy them,” Waldo said.
The proposed ordinance does allow for people to apply for permits to use fireworks, but Waldo clarified those would be for public shows.
The proposed change would not apply to “novelties,” like sparklers shorter than 12 inches without magnesium or party poppers.
It’s not all bad news for pyrotechnic fans, though — the city is planning to host a July 4 fireworks show this year starting at 10 p.m. on the holiday at the Bozeman Softball Complex. It will mark the first time the city has put on a display, though the Lions Club put on shows ending in 2019.
“To have a structured program back in this community that we haven’t had in four years is exciting,” Waldo said. “So we think that’s the best option to celebrate the Fourth of July here in the city of Bozeman.”
