Just a block away from one of the busiest intersections in the entire state is about seven acres that formerly hosted a popular taco truck, dollar store and vintage clothing outlet.
The seven-acre lot sits on Main Street as it curves just west of its intersection with 19th Avenue and borders Kirk Park to the north.
Out-of-state developers bought the property last year and are proposing to rezone it to B-2M zoning, which is intended for community business mixed-use development.
During a Community Development advisory board meeting this week, the property developer said they don’t have any firm plans but are looking to get input from the city on what might work in the lot.
Roy Carroll, the CEO of North Carolina-based Carroll Companies said his business develops properties and keeps them in the company portfolio to manage and maintain them.
“We’re really excited about this site,” Carroll said. “This is an incredible site for redevelopment along Main Street and we intend to redevelop it as an asset to the community and to Bozeman.”
Community Development board members voted to recommend the rezoning, which would change it from B-2 to B-2M. Both designations are similar, with some differences in height and parking allowances.
The rezoning is slated to come before the City Commission in early April.
Notably, B-2M allows for ground-floor residential use, which architect Lee Elder with SMA Architects said they intend to use to help transition between the busy Main Street corridor and the residential neighborhood behind the lot.
Elder said they would focus on making the property walkable for pedestrians.
“Our site is at the forefront of when people come into town,” Elder said. “So we feel like we do have this special opportunity to bring something to the community in terms of something of a commercial component and blending into the residential neighborhood there.”
Community Development board members voted unanimously to support the rezoning. Board member Padden Guy Murphy told the developers that their project could be integral to the future of that area of Bozeman.
“I feel like this site could really be a make or break moment for walkability specifically, because it isn’t very walkable,” Murphy said. “I think potentially this site will be an anchor and … as that part of town changes and develops (other projects could) basically copy the tone that you set.”
