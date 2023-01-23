The city of Bozeman is planning a public meeting at the end of this month to get input on what land in the Gallatin Valley people want to protect.
The “Love Your Land” open house, planned for Jan. 31 at the River Rock Event Center, is part of a “sensitive lands study” being undertaken by the city, Gallatin County and a host of other partners. The study, which got underway early in 2022, is intended to identify land in the valley like wildlife corridors, riparian areas or other lands at risk from development pressure.
Part of the plan’s goal is to develop recommendations on how to protect that land as a resource for local governments, developers and others involved in land use decisions. The city’s press release about the event states that the project is looking at all unprotected public and private land west of the Bridger Mountains and north of Madison County.
According to the press release, the open house planned on Jan. 31 is to update people about the plan’s progress so far, let people know about next steps and get input on the plan’s vision.
Jon Henderson, the city’s strategic services director, said in the release that they are looking to get feedback on what resources people feel are the most valuable for protection.
“I feel very strongly that this work needs to be inclusive and we need to go to the extra effort to make sure that everyone is able to provide their input and weigh in,” Henderson told the Chronicle in December.
Henderson said they have also conducted one-on-one interviews and sent out a survey to a statistically representative group of people, as well as put out an open survey.