Sensitive land
Cottonwood trees frame a view of the Bridger Mountains on property next to the East Gallatin River in this July photo.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The city of Bozeman is planning a public meeting at the end of this month to get input on what land in the Gallatin Valley people want to protect.

The “Love Your Land” open house, planned for Jan. 31 at the River Rock Event Center, is part of a “sensitive lands study” being undertaken by the city, Gallatin County and a host of other partners. The study, which got underway early in 2022, is intended to identify land in the valley like wildlife corridors, riparian areas or other lands at risk from development pressure.

Part of the plan’s goal is to develop recommendations on how to protect that land as a resource for local governments, developers and others involved in land use decisions. The city’s press release about the event states that the project is looking at all unprotected public and private land west of the Bridger Mountains and north of Madison County.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

