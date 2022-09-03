Crews will start on-site repairs to the Bozeman Swim Center after the holiday weekend.
Work has already begun on fabricating some of the repair pieces, Bozeman Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn said Thursday, and work on the actual building is expected to begin on Tuesday. The Oct. 1 opening date for the building is still the goal, Winn said.
“Everything is tracking with how we hoped it would go,” Winn said.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich announced in mid-August that repair work would begin Sept. 1 and would last four weeks. The announcement was welcome news to people who lost their swimming home in May when the city abruptly closed the facility after it was declared an unstable structure due to issues with its roof, truss system and walls.
City commissioners voted to declare an emergency over the swim center to speed up repairs. The move allowed Mihelich to get a contractor on board without the typical public bidding process required for city projects.
Mihelich said in August that the emergency repairs would cost about $1.5 million.
The city is using money from the American Rescue Plan Act for the repairs. The repairs taking place this month will focus on the truss system, future repairs to the roof and walls are planned for next summer, and work on the buildings HVAC system and pool tiles in summer 2024.
Winn said Thursday that all the materials for the immediate repairs are in. There is checking and cracking in some of the roof’s trusses, which are being repaired with a special epoxy and other materials.
“That was one of the concerns early on, was will we be able to get the materials and how long it would take,” Winn said.
The city also announced in a swim newsletter that when the Swim Center reopens in October, the bulkhead which splits the 50-meter pool to allow for more users at the same time, will be removed.
According to the newsletter, the city repaired damage to an expansion join in the pool shell while the building was closed, and found that the bulkhead was causing damage to the shell.
“This damage was serious enough that significant water loss was occurring and continued use of the bulkhead was likely to result in another closure of the pool — something we want to avoid at all costs,” the newsletter stated.
