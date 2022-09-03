Swim Center Closed
Buy Now

The Swim Center is closed on May 19 due to structural issues with the building’s roof and walls.

 RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Crews will start on-site repairs to the Bozeman Swim Center after the holiday weekend.

Work has already begun on fabricating some of the repair pieces, Bozeman Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn said Thursday, and work on the actual building is expected to begin on Tuesday. The Oct. 1 opening date for the building is still the goal, Winn said.

“Everything is tracking with how we hoped it would go,” Winn said.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.