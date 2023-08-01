Developers of several new apartment buildings in downtown Bozeman are proposing to construct an upscale hotel and attached hotel-residence at the site of the former Bozeman Deaconess Hospital building.
The Hotel Bozeman is proposed to be a 121 room, six-story building on North Tracy Avenue between Beall and Lamme streets. Next door, with an attached walkway, another six story building is proposed for 34 condominium units.
The units in that building would be for sale and turnkey, developer Andy Holloran with HomeBase Partners said Tuesday, but owners would have the option of putting the units back into the hotel rental stock when they are not there.
“The idea is more for a short-term buyer who may be in Bozeman a few weeks a year and then the remaining time they place their home into the hotel inventory and generate revenues,” Holloran said.
Joy Vance, a managing partner at brokerage firm The Agency, said the model is becoming more popular in the real estate market.
“It’s just something so unique here in Bozeman, and, and really what we’re seeing for the future of real estate,” Vance said.
The proposed buildings are part of the “North Central” development from HomeBase Partners that comprises 4 acres between West Villard and West Lamme Streets, and North Grand and North Tracy avenues.
The massive development includes the One-11 buildings, one of which is already complete and another of which will be done in the fall, Holloran said.
They plan to start construction of the “Ives” building, which will have 100 apartment units, and commercial space at West Villard Street and North Willson Avenue next summer. Construction on the “Henry” apartment building at the corner of North Tracy Avenue and West Villard Street is underway.
The hotel is proposed to be on the site of the former hospital and Mountain View Care Center buildings.
Holloran said they think the tourism market in Bozeman had room for the proposed, upscale hotel, which will include food and beverage venues, spa rooms and a fitness center. HomeBase is the developer behind another hotel nearby, the AC Hotel on Mendenhall and North Tracy.
The hotel and neighboring hotel residences will have valet parking under the “Ives” building, Holloran said.
Pending city site plan approval, Holloran said they intend to start construction on the hotel building early next year and complete it in spring of 2026.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.