Old Deaconess Hospital Building (copy)
The old Deaconess Hospital building is blocked by a chain link fence and boarded up with plywood in January 2021.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Developers of several new apartment buildings in downtown Bozeman are proposing to construct an upscale hotel and attached hotel-residence at the site of the former Bozeman Deaconess Hospital building.

The Hotel Bozeman is proposed to be a 121 room, six-story building on North Tracy Avenue between Beall and Lamme streets. Next door, with an attached walkway, another six story building is proposed for 34 condominium units.

The units in that building would be for sale and turnkey, developer Andy Holloran with HomeBase Partners said Tuesday, but owners would have the option of putting the units back into the hotel rental stock when they are not there.


