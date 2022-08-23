Let the news come to you

The Public Safety Center building in north Bozeman finally has an opening date, two years after construction began.

Construction on the building on North Rouse Avenue is set to wrap up by the end of this week. Police, fire and municipal court operations will start to move in starting next Monday.

Fire Station 1, now down the street on Rouse closer to Main Street, will relocate to the building, as will the Bozeman Police Department and municipal courts from the Law and Justice Center. Prosecutors and victim services will also be housed there.

Nora Shelly

