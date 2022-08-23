The Public Safety Center building in north Bozeman finally has an opening date, two years after construction began.
Construction on the building on North Rouse Avenue is set to wrap up by the end of this week. Police, fire and municipal court operations will start to move in starting next Monday.
Fire Station 1, now down the street on Rouse closer to Main Street, will relocate to the building, as will the Bozeman Police Department and municipal courts from the Law and Justice Center. Prosecutors and victim services will also be housed there.
On Tuesday afternoon, crews were working to set up appliances and electronic equipment and working through last minute punch-list items.
A pesky blind on the second floor outside of the courtrooms is on the list, as were things like fixing up nicks in walls and repainting a room in the fire department section of the building.
“It’s crunch time,” Winn said.
The city will get the keys to the building Friday. Courts will be the first to start their move on Monday, and prosecution and victim services offices will follow on Tuesday. The police department will move in on Wednesday and the fire station Thursday.
The building will open to the public with a formal ribbon-cutting on Sept. 16.
Winn said there will be a couple days where operations will be split between the Law and Justice Center and the new Public Safety Center.
“It takes a while to move somebody, grab their computer, all their stuff, come over here, hook everything up, get it all configured,” Winn said.
The opening is a bit overdue. The original plan was to open the building in the spring.
But supply chain delays caused consistent issues during construction. Materials like ceiling tiles for the courtrooms and glass panels for the glossy sides of the building were held up, delaying construction. Most recently, the city was waiting on electronic door systems and audio-visual equipment.
The city has had to make some workarounds: Winn said of the 50 doors in the building, they had to choose 12 to hook up to the electronic system where employees will be able to tap key cards to get in and out. The remainder will be locked with keys until more equipment comes in.
Construction on the building began in August 2020. Voters approved a bond for the building in 2018. Winn said the total project cost is about $43 million, with construction accounting for $37 million of that.
The building is designed for future growth. There are three court rooms, but only two are built out for use. The third is a shell room that could be turned into a courtroom when the need arises. In the police department, the main desk area is furnished with movable furniture so it can be reconfigured as needed.
The building has expanded evidence storage facilities beyond what is available in the Law and Justice Center, including a room specifically for getting evidence from vehicles.
“Bozeman is not this little tiny town anymore. I mean we have big town problems and we need to have big town solutions and this is … a big part of that,” Winn said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.