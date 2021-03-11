Developers are planning this spring to start work on an expansion of the Norton Ranch development in west Bozeman.
City commissioners this week moved ahead plans for nearly 80 acres of the development. The new construction at Norton Ranch, which as been under development for more than a decade, will include 124 residential single-family homes and 14 affordable single-family homes. Developers also plan to designate park and open space lots, according to city documents.
Late last year, city commissioners voted to require the Norton Ranch developers to build the entirety of the Laurel Parkway, which runs through part of the development.
A representative for the developers argued that constructing the road in its entirety before the land is developed or sold would be a financial burden.
The city is now allowing the developers to sell a portion of land in a future stage of development ahead of schedule to help finance the construction of Laurel Parkway.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham noted that projects like Norton Ranch take a large investment. Cunningham lauded the city for working with the developers to make their finances work.
“We have very few development lots ... in town. All the easy lots are taken, so we are in desperate need of housing as a community,” Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said. “That’s going to come from annexation and from infill, in this case ... annexing land.”
The 14 affordable lots are expected to be three-bedroom, affordably-priced homes. The affordable houses are planned for neighboring lots, a design discouraged but deemed appropriate by city planners.
Greg Stratton, a developer who represented Norton Properties at the city commission meeting, said in an interview Thursday that the engineering plans for the next phase are awaiting approval by the city. Developers are planning in May to start construction on infrastructure for the area.
Further development in the neighborhood is not yet scheduled, Stratton said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.