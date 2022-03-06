Bozeman city commissioners will hear an appeal against site plans for a massive development just north of downtown at their meeting on Tuesday.
A group of residents and business owners filed the appeal against the North Central development through lawyers in January, in part citing concerns that the site plans do not conform to the neighborhood conservation district and the development’s mass and scale is inappropriate for the area.
The North Central development includes several large-scale buildings and is being put forward by Bozeman developer Andy Holloran and HomeBase Partners.
The development comprises four blocks between West Villard and West Lamme streets and North Grand and North Tracy avenues.
The appeal alleges the proposed development “converts what has been, to date, a dynamic, unique and central part of Bozeman into one developer’s plan to create a Bozeman in its own image.”
“One developer/development should not be permitted to alter the look, feel and function of Bozeman through a master plan of this magnitude,” the appeal reads.
The site plans were approved in December and involve nine buildings that will have residential and commercial spaces.
In addition to concerns that the plans do not conform to the conservation overlay district and would be incongruent with existing development, the appellants also alleged that the developer would threaten the eligibility of the North Tracy Avenue Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places and that the proposed parking is insufficient.
Holloran said in January that he feels the appeal is “clearly subjective.”
“Everything that we are doing and proposing is in alignment with city code and has been reviewed, analyzed and approved by city staff,” Holloran said.
Several buildings within the North Central Master Site Plan have already been approved separately from the site plan itself, including the “Ives,” — a proposed building at the corner of Willson and Villard with 99 residential units.
Commissioners are slated to consider three motions: One on whether the appellants have standing to bring the appeal, a vote on the overall master site plan appeal and a vote specifically on the Ives site plans.
Commissioners could vote to uphold the approvals, uphold them with conditions, or side with the appeal.
