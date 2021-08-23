Construction Wild
Construction workers build a new housing complex in west Bozeman in this May file photo.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The housing crisis and its many offshoots may be apparent to many who live in Gallatin County, from the unavoidable “Help Wanted” signs in store windows or from residents’ own experiences with rising rents and soaring home prices.

But a nonprofit that put together a new study analyzing housing, social and economic data in Gallatin County is hoping it will inform discussions about the issue.

The Gallatin County Regional Housing Study released by the One Valley Community Foundation incorporates housing, and factors affecting it, in communities across the county: from the cost of commuting into Bozeman from Three Forks, $754/month, and Belgrade, $269/month, to how home prices are outpacing wages in the region — by a lot.

“There were some parts of the study that I think we intuitively knew, and then now have data to confirm it,” said Bridget Wilkinson, executive director of One Valley.

For example, it was clear to Wilkinson that wages were not keeping pace with housing prices, forcing some people to work multiple jobs. The study helped confirm that educated guess, showing that home sale prices increase 9.5% a year and rents jump by 5.2% while wages increase by just 4.1% each year on average.

Though some information in the study is not necessarily surprising, Wilkinson said she was struck by how it shows how interconnected the housing crisis is across the county.

For example, the study shows there are more people who live and work in or commute into Bozeman and Big Sky than who commute out of those areas for work. On the flip side, there are more people who commute out of Belgrade, Gallatin Gateway, Three Forks and Manhattan for work than people who commute into or live and work in those places.

For Tanya Andreasen, One Valley’s community engagement manager, the the capital gap, or the difference between what it costs to build a home and an affordable purchase price, is also stark.

It costs almost $100,000 more to build a townhome than the affordable purchase price and more than $460,000 to build a single-family home of 1,500 square feet than the affordable purchase price, according to the study.

The study was born out of a 2018 “seat at the table event,” where the majority of participants listed housing as a top issue. While looking into what work they could do on the housing front, Wilkinson said researchers struggled to find good data that looked at the issue from a regional lens.

Though there was data on some municipalities in the county, like Bozeman, One Valley wanted to create a resource that could be used by elected officials and everyday residents to inform discussions and decisions related to housing.

“We wanted to educate our community about what is the housing challenge ahead of us, that’s rooted in data,” Wilkinson said. “Then we want to hear about how that lived experience, or your experience with housing is shaping your life and how that housing experience was impacting you and your family.”

One Valley wanted to create a shared understanding of the housing crisis for the region and is sharing the study widely, with developers, elected officials and others, Andreasen said.

“I think what we realize is that the problems with regards to housing, the impacts of housing affordability problems and the solutions don’t lie just in one sector, they cross sectors,” Andreasen said.

The housing study will be used at One Valley’s Seat at the Table event planned for October. The nonprofit is trying to involve people who might not normally be a part of the conversation to discuss housing and offer ideas on the issue, Wilkinson said.

Feedback from the different meetings will be compiled into a report and publicized, Andreasen said.

“It’s the old throwing spaghetti at the wall concept, you know, we want to hear everything,” Wilkinson said.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

