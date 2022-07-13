City commissioners showed support this week for rewriting the part of Bozeman’s development codes that allows developers some flexibility from certain standards.
As part of an overhaul of the city’s housing policies, city staff proposed a rewrite of the planned unit development, or PUD, process, which allows relaxations from city development codes to be granted to developers in return for a public benefit provided through the project.
The city’s current codes list out 11 different benefits for PUDs, and developers only sparingly pursue the process.
City commissioners Tuesday voted to give initial support to a rewrite of the PUD codes, renamed “planned development zones,” that would narrow the number of public benefits available to developers to focus on affordable housing.
Historic preservation, sustainability and larger projects would also be available public benefit options for developers.
Commissioners approved an amendment 3-1 to add an additional, general benefit category that would allow for goals developers might have that don’t fall into the four existing proposed benefits.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said the commissioners wanted to look at the language for the amendment, so the proposal will be brought back at a later meeting as an action item (rather than a consent agenda item, which is typical for the second vote on an item). If approved, it would then show up on a consent agenda for final approval.
The proposed planned development zone process would require developers to show the city fewer details at the beginning of the review than the PUD process does, said Chris Saunders, community development manager.
That means developers would know whether their projects were on the right track for approval before sinking a lot of money into the design.
Saunders said the four benefit areas — housing, sustainability, historic preservation and larger projects — were put together based on the commission’s priorities.
The ordinance would require any developer under a planned development zone that is using housing as their benefit to provide at least 10% affordable homes — priced for 80% of area median income earners for rental units and 120% for ownership units.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus said she thinks the proposed planned development zones represent what Bozeman wants out of development.
“We all know we’re growing at a breakneck pace and we’ve had long conversations about being efficient with our reviews and are intentional about building a community that we want,” Andrus said. “We’re trying to create a community that I believe addresses our goals and our values, and I think this planned development zone does that.”