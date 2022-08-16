Over a year after city commissioners rejected a development that drew pushback from nearby residents, the developers are trying again, with a new name and some changes.
The Shady Glen development is the new name for what was called “Bridger Meadows” on previous applications. It is about 12 acres and neighbors Glen Lake Rotary Park to the west, homes to the north and east and commercial buildings to the south.
Developers are proposing 16 lots with most of them to be single-family homes, though Thomas Murphy, who owns the land, said Tuesday that two of the lots are set aside for more affordable housing that could be a duplex.
The name change to Shady Glen, Murphy says, was because of their discovery of another small development also called Bridger Meadows.
Murphy’s application was rejected last year by commissioners who largely cited concerns with the relaxations from city code developers requested, which included only having one means of public access to the development and a reduced setback from nearby watercourses.
Murphy said they listened to concerns from commissioners and neighbors, including by moving the street further from the wetland.
The proposal includes a 7.13 acre “wildlife refuge,” and includes some of the requested relaxations from the last go-around, like a longer block length than allowed under city codes and only one means of public access, as well as having a sidewalk on only one side of the street.
“I think we’ve got it to a point where it should be acceptable,” Murphy said. “We bent over backwards to preserve the site.”
Access to the site would be from Birdie Drive to the east and there would be gated emergency access from Commercial Drive to the south.
Representatives for Murphy presented their preliminary planned unit development application to the Community Development Board on Monday night.
The meeting was just for board members to provide preliminary feedback on the proposal, Associate Planner Sarah Rosenberg said, and the application will have to come back to the board in the future.
Rosenberg said during the meeting that the application is similar to the one that was rejected last year, which lawyer Andy Willett took issue with.
“There’s a lot of history here and a lot of years and expense and resources that this applicant has used and this to us is a great project,” Willett said.
Community Development Board members were generally supportive of the proposal.
“I’m in favor of infill in this city,” Board Chair Henry Happel said. “This is a difficult site, but in the abstract anyway I would prefer to see it developed rather than remaining undeveloped.”
