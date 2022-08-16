city hall
The sign at the front of Bozeman City Hall is garnished with a small amount of snow Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Over a year after city commissioners rejected a development that drew pushback from nearby residents, the developers are trying again, with a new name and some changes.

The Shady Glen development is the new name for what was called “Bridger Meadows” on previous applications. It is about 12 acres and neighbors Glen Lake Rotary Park to the west, homes to the north and east and commercial buildings to the south.

Developers are proposing 16 lots with most of them to be single-family homes, though Thomas Murphy, who owns the land, said Tuesday that two of the lots are set aside for more affordable housing that could be a duplex.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

