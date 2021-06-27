Rayetta Morin moved to Bozeman from Busby in April, seeking more job opportunities and a place to get back on her feet.
Without help from a new extended-stay program run by Family Promise, Morin, 33, said she’s not sure how she and her family would have found housing. But about two months after moving to Bozeman, Morin became one of the first graduates of Family Promise’s new Stepping Stone program, which allows families to stay for an extended period of time in rooms at the former Rodeway Inn, which is now owned by the Human Resources Development Council.
With the program, which also provides a case manager and other support, Morin was able to get a job and a driver’s license and get her children into school and a summer camp program.
Morin and her two children, 16 and 5, and her 2-year-old niece are set to move next week into a house in Belgrade.
“I came up here not knowing what was going to happen, I just kind of left everything familiar and what was comfortable,” Morin said. “(The program) has been great to us.”
Family Promise, which serves families struggling with housing, started the Stepping Stone program in March to help families who would be displaced when the nearby Warming Center closed its doors for the season.
Since HRDC owns the building, it was able to quickly establish the program, getting it up and running in a matter of days, said Christel Chvilicek, Family Promise executive director.
Family Promise pays a fee to HRDC for each room per month, some of which is offset by payments from some of the families, which Chvilicek said gives them the chance to build a rental history and rental references.
The average length of stays for families in their shelter has recently gone up from about 76 days up to over 130, Chvilicek said.
“It’s such a hard market right now and typically when we worked with families in the shelter, they would be with us for less than 90 days,” Chvilicek said. “And just because of how hard the market is in Bozeman, we needed to figure out a better way.”
The program also provides case managers to families. Emy Ketterer, a shelter manager with Family Promise who worked with Morin, said the organization tries to help families set goals that will reduce their barriers to housing.
The Stepping Stone program, Ketterer said, can help both people who may not be ready for permanent housing or who may not be able to find any adequate or affordable housing.
“We want our families to be the best advocate for themselves,” Ketterer said.
Since she and her children are set to take the next step to the transitional housing rental in Belgrade, Morin said she feels ready to tackle her other goals, like getting a higher-paying job or going to school — Morin said she has plans to become a drug and alcohol counselor.
“Now we can keep moving forward and putting more goals out there and keep getting better,” Morin said.
