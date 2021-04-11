In some ways, Christopher Coburn is an unlikely figure on the Bozeman City Commission.
He is decades younger than his new colleagues and is the first Black and openly gay person to sit on the commission. At 29, he doesn’t own a home, instead renting in Bozeman’s unforgiving market. He has a busy schedule for a city commissioner, too: He works a full-time job with Bozeman Health and serves on a handful of community boards and nonprofits.
As Coburn said during a city commission meeting this week, he has “a lot in common with most of Bozeman.”
“I’m a young professional. I rent my apartment, and I’m building my life here and I’m confronted with the challenges that come along with that,” Coburn said.
Judith Heilman, executive director of the Montana Racial Equity Project, first met Coburn years ago in Missoula. Heilman’s early impression was that “this guy is capable of doing pretty much anything he wants to do.
“Really he’s that talented… (he) can multitask like crazy and just has a lot of empathy and wisdom, especially for his age,” Heilman said. “The fact of the matter is that he has a huge heart and he just doesn’t hate anybody.”
Coburn serves on the Gallatin City-County Board of Health and is a system manager of community health improvement and partnership at Bozeman Health.
Buck Taylor, Coburn’s colleague on the Board of Health, said the city will be well served by the new commissioner’s public health background and perspective.
“Christopher is definitely an emerging leader in our community,” Taylor said. “I think it’s just an exciting time for Bozeman.”
Coburn’s appointment marks his second round applying for a vacant seat on the commission. He sought appointment for an open seat in the fall, along with 20 other people, and lost to Commissioner Jennifer Madgic, who praised Coburn’s persistence Tuesday night.
At the city commission meeting this week, Coburn was the only candidate for commissioners to choose.
Tom Woods, a former state legislator and the only other person to apply for the seat, withdrew his bid at the start of Tuesday’s meeting, saying recent actions at the state Legislature made it clear that he should step out of the way for Coburn.
Coburn said Woods did “what we’ve been asking allies to do for years and years.”
“I think he showed our community what thoughtful and intentional allyship looks like and what that actually means,” Coburn said. “I know that our community is stronger for it.”
Being sworn in as commissioner Tuesday night felt surreal, Coburn said, as the weight and honor that the position carries settled in.
Now, as he takes on the role of commissioner months earlier than he thought he might, Coburn said he plans to work on affordable housing issues and help the city move through the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also has plans to reframe how the city addressed diversity, equity and inclusion.
“I think for many folks, they might be thinking of the work that our community is doing around equity and inclusion as it being sort of the stand-alone piece of work that we’re checking in on every once in a while,” Coburn said. “But for me, it’s really the way that you approach every decision that you make, and so I’m really excited to begin to have those conversations more consistently.”
Though Coburn is the first Black and openly gay person to sit on the commission, he said he is there to serve everybody in Bozeman.
“The weight and the sort of the importance of that is not lost on me,” Coburn said.
