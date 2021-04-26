Law enforcement wasn’t Jim Veltkamp’s first career.
Veltkamp, who was selected in March to serve as chief of the Bozeman Police Department, went to college for and had a job in corporate marketing. But it wasn’t what he wanted.
“I want a career that made a bigger difference, made a bigger impact, where I could truly serve people,” Veltkamp said. “I know that’s a stereotypical answer, but that’s honestly the reason all of us in law enforcement get into the job, is to truly help people.”
Veltkamp has worked at the BPD since 1999 and has held a variety of positions at the department, including patrol officer, sergeant, captain, drug detective, deputy police chief and, most recently, interim chief.
He was selected to lead the department out of a pool of about 70 candidates, which was narrowed to a handful of finalists all interviewed by a community panel and city leadership.
“Jim’s vision for the police department is exactly what we had hoped, and that is to engage the community, to be transparent, to put a face behind the badges and integrate the police department into Bozeman,” said Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn.
Winn, alongside City Manager Jeff Mihelich, had a major role in selecting the next head of the police department. “We believe that Jim is absolutely the right guy to do that as we define the future of Bozeman and our police department,” he said.
Winn said that Veltkamp’s understanding of Bozeman after decades of law enforcement here was part of but not the entire reason Veltkamp was chosen for the job.
“Without a doubt, we needed a seasoned leader. We needed somebody who understood the Bozeman community and was able to lead the Bozeman Police Department in these unique times,” Winn said.
Veltkamp said his goals for the department include increasing transparency and getting in touch with Bozeman residents who might not normally want to be in touch with law enforcement. That includes rewriting policy so it’s more accessible to an average reader, not just lawyers and law enforcement, and uploading BPD policy on a revamped website so it’s more publicly available.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, BPD held public events like Coffee with a Cop and Citizens Police Academy to reach out to citizens. Veltkamp wants to build on those events, both in person and online.
“We hope to increase our interaction with a wider variety of community members, and that to me means making sure that we’re meeting people in the way they would like to meet us,” Veltkamp said. “If that continues to be online, great. If it means going and meeting with more types of groups of people, people that wouldn’t typically come to Coffee with a Cop … those are the people that I want to reach out to and interact with.”
Veltkamp said that the events of 2020 have “forced all law enforcement, if they’re honest, to reconsider how they’re handling certain crimes and certain types of calls.”
That includes teaching officers to assess why they’re responding in the way they are and constantly changing the way the department responds to calls involving people having a mental health issue or suffering from addiction.
That’s something that’s changed since Veltkamp first joined the department in the late 90s, he said — there’s a lot more scenario-based training that revolves not only around writing someone a ticket for camping in the city, for example, but communicating with people about why they’re camping in the city and helping the person get in touch with resources that could help.
“In regards to those experiencing homelessness in Bozeman or mental health issues or addictions, a lot of those types of things we certainly recognize that we need to consistently monitor and tweak how we respond to those calls,” he said.
The department is also working on revamping its process for complaints from the community against the department or specific officers. Different types of complaints are handled differently, Veltkamp said — a complaint that an officer issued a citation when someone thought they should get a warning would be handled much differently than an allegation that an officer committed a crime.
And taking care of his employees, who Veltkamp called the department’s biggest resource and most important asset, is also on the list.
“We need to focus on taking care of the people who take care of the community,” he said. “Making sure that we add (staff) who’s trained appropriately for specific duties … I think that also fits in with what a lot of the community has been crying for is not just having officers respond to mental health calls, but having people trained better to deal with those types of calls.”
BPD Detective Captain Cory Klumb has known Veltkamp since 1999, when Klumb was going to the Highway Patrol Academy on the same campus as the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.
“I’ve known him my entire 22-year law enforcement career,” said Klumb. “He’s responsible for me making the transition to becoming a city cop instead of a highway patrolman.”
Klumb said that Veltkamp being from Bozeman and living here for decades means he knows the community and understands how unique the city is.
“He’s very conscientious and thoughtful,” Klumb said. “He’s not reactionary, and a lot of times we get criticized for reactionary decisions and knee-jerk reactions, and he’s not that person.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.