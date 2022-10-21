People take a tour of the construction progress at the Human Resource Development Council's Community Commons campus on Friday, October 21, 2022. The facility will be home to a year-round emergency shelter, a food bank, and other resources for people in the area.
A rendering of the Human Resource Development Council's Community Commons campus is positioned next to a scissor lift on Friday, October 21, 2022. The facility will be home to a year-round emergency shelter, a food bank, and other resources for people in the area.
Workers focus on the roof of what will be the food warehouse at the Human Resource Development Council's Community Commons campus on Friday, October 21, 2022. The facility will be home to a year-round emergency shelter, a food bank, and other resources for people in the area.
People mill around at the future site of the Human Resource Development Council's Community Commons campus on Friday, October 21, 2022. The facility will be home to a year-round emergency shelter, a food bank, and other resources for people in the area.
People mill around at the future site of the Human Resource Development Council's Community Commons campus on Friday, October 21, 2022. The facility will be home to a year-round emergency shelter, a food bank, and other resources for people in the area.
Workers focus on the roof of what will be the food warehouse at the Human Resource Development Council's Community Commons campus on Friday, October 21, 2022. The facility will be home to a year-round emergency shelter, a food bank, and other resources for people in the area.
Hardhats branded with the Human Resource Development Council's logo are stacked on each other at the HRDC's Community Commons campus on Friday, October 21, 2022. The facility will be home to a year-round emergency shelter, a food bank, and other resources for people in the area.
A worker walks around site of the Human Resource Development Council's future Community Commons campus on Friday, October 21, 2022. The facility will be home to a year-round emergency shelter, a food bank, and other resources for people in the area.
Metal and wood framing shoots up from the ground at a construction site on Griffin Drive which will soon be home to a food bank, pay-what-you-can restaurant and emergency shelter.
The Community Commons project will be the headquarters for the Human Resources Development Council’s food and shelter related services, in addition to other support programs the organization runs. HRDC broke ground on the food resource center in April and is still fundraising to meet its $15 million goal for the project.
Kristin Hamburg, the development director for HRDC, said on Friday that they were at just over $11.2 million. The Kendeda Fund donated a $1 million matching donation, which Hamburg said they are about halfway to meeting.
HRDC hopes construction will be complete in August 2023 on the “Market Place” building, which will host the food bank, Fork and Spoon restaurant and other services, CEO Heather Grenier said.
The goal would be to break ground on the emergency shelter after that, Grenier said.
The site was a flurry of activity on Friday morning as crews in lifts worked on the framing of the building and HRDC staff checked in on the project. Jill Holder, HRDC’s food and nutrition department director, said they expect the warehouse part of the project will be standing up in about five weeks.
The warehouse will have room for 750 pallets of food, Holder said.
“It takes a lot of food to feed our community, so this will give us some efficiencies in purchasing and also just storing food,” Holder said.
The building is planned to include a drive-thru for donors. The front of the building will house the Fork and Spoon pay-what-you-can restaurant, which Holder said will feature indoor and outdoor seating.
Grenier said part of the goal with the Market Place building is to bring in people just to grab lunch or coffee.
“That will be an added component, which I’m really excited about, which will bring everyone to Market Place to really make it like what Community Commons is designed for, right, which is a place for everyone,” Grenier said.
Part of HRDC’s goal with the project is to place services like housing support with food programs so people can get help in multiple areas in one place.
“For someone struggling with how they’re getting their food, obviously that’s a symptom of a greater problem,” Holder said. “This will allow them to do a one stop shop.”
The food bank has seen an increase in people seeking support in recent months as inflation has driven up the price of gas, food and other goods.
Holder said the number of people seeking out the food bank in March and April of this year was 60% more than the same months in 2021.
Though the project is a big lift, the nonprofit is busy otherwise. It is working on gathering signatures to establish an Urban Transportation District in addition to its regular work of running the Warming Center, the food bank and Fork and Spoon restaurant and the Streamline bus system — among many other programs.
“This campus is really intended to serve our community for the next 30 years and to really be part of our long-term response to … hunger and homelessness in our community,” Associate Director Tracy Menuez said. “While in the short term it’s a huge push, I think that in the long term it’s going to reap so many benefits for all of us.”
