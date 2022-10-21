Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Metal and wood framing shoots up from the ground at a construction site on Griffin Drive which will soon be home to a food bank, pay-what-you-can restaurant and emergency shelter.

The Community Commons project will be the headquarters for the Human Resources Development Council’s food and shelter related services, in addition to other support programs the organization runs. HRDC broke ground on the food resource center in April and is still fundraising to meet its $15 million goal for the project.

Kristin Hamburg, the development director for HRDC, said on Friday that they were at just over $11.2 million. The Kendeda Fund donated a $1 million matching donation, which Hamburg said they are about halfway to meeting.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.