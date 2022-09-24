Commuters who travel to work by bike, foot, bus or carpool in Bozeman now have a backup option to get home.
The city launched a “guaranteed ride home” program this week that would allow people who take “active” modes of transportation to work to get a ride home in a taxi or rideshare reimbursed.
Candace Mastel, the city’s transportation demand management coordinator, said on Friday that the city’s program is similar to other programs in Missoula and at Montana State University.
The idea, Mastel said, is to give people more options when commuting. She noted that some ways of commuting to work carry a level of risk: A carpool ride home could fall through, a bike tire could pop, or someone might have to get home quicker than their feet can carry them.
“These types of programs help create choice in people’s decision making in how to get from A to B,” Mastel said.
To use the program, commuters have to register with the city in advance at gogallatin.org.
Mastel said it might take a few days for registrations to be processed. To use the program, commuters have to be city of Bozeman residents.
People who call a ride home from work could then fill out a form to get a reimbursement check from the city.
Commuters would be able to use the program four times a year.
Mastel said she doesn’t expect the program will be used at a high volume right away. The city is treating it as a pilot program for the first year, Mastel said, and would consider adjustments to it moving forward.
Mastel said a guaranteed ride home program is a first step to expanding the city’s commuting offerings.
“We try to pick the low-hanging fruit first and implement those programs first,” Mastel said. “It helps to enhance people’s choices in transportation, so if they don’t want to drive a vehicle they don’t have to.”