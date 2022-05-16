A stretch of Main Street in downtown Bozeman will once again become a makeshift dance floor this summer.
The Downtown Bozeman Association announced that Music on Main is returning for its 22nd consecutive year July 7.
For six straight Thursdays, culminating in a last hurrah on Aug. 11, the stretch of Main Street from Rouse Avenue to Black Avenue will host the free event.
The lineup of bands include indie rock band Wildermiss, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover band The Waiting, Americana act Rose’s Pawn Shop, funk group Float Like a Buffalo, soul band Cole & the Thornes and California rockers The Brevet.
Each Thursday night event starts at 6:30 p.m. Bands are scheduled to play from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Previous versions of Music on Main stretched over eight nights.
Makai-Lynn Randall, program director for the Downtown Bozeman Association, said that the event, which is completely funded by sponsors, had struggled financially and was outgrowing what the sponsors could offer.
The last two iterations were pared down — last year’s Music on Main was only four nights. Randall said that six nights is just right financially.
“I think everybody just thought that the community deserved a little bit more than four (nights),” Randall said.
An open container waiver allows people 21 and older to have an open container of alcohol in the event area, meaning the stretch of Main Street between Rouse and Black avenues and the side streets and alleys connected to those roadways.
The rule only applies from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., however. People who have an open container before or after that window could get hit with a $100 fine from the Bozeman Police Department.
Randall said paid security and staff will also be roaming through the crowd.
“We like to have fun in downtown Bozeman, but we want to do it responsibly,” Randall said.
Food options will be plentiful, too. Randall said that 22 different food trucks will appear throughout the event’s run.
Parents can bring their kids to the Coca-Cola “Kid’s Zone.” There will be at least a pair of inflatable structures for kids to enjoy, Randall said.
Other activities in the “Kid’s Zone,” which is open from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., will be curated by local nonprofits. Randall said the list of activities hasn’t been finalized yet, but people could expect things like ring toss or science demonstrations.
