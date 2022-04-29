With Montana State University’s spring graduation two weeks away, it’s that time of year for couches, lamps, book cases and odds and ends to appear on the curbs around town.
Don’t Curb Your Crap, a partnership between MSU and the city of Bozeman, aims to reduce curbside clutter as many university students move out in May.
The program, which lasts throughout May, offers MSU students free curbside pickup by the city’s Solid Waste Division. It normally costs residents $20 per item. Pickup for bulky items includes couches, desks, mattresses and box springs, chairs, tables, dressers and other items too large to fit in a garbage can.
The city will not pick up bags of trash, refrigerators, air conditioning units or hazardous waste, including used oil and paint.
Students can fill out an online form on the city’s website at bozeman.net/dcyc2022 with the description of the items and the location.
After filling out the form, students can also post a photo of their items to Instagram, along with its location, and tag @msusustainable. Its part of a new effort by the university’s Office of Sustainability to re-home items and divert them from the landfill. The sustainability office will share the post on its own account to widen its reach.
If no one claims an item, the city of Bozeman will still pick up the item.
“It might seem like no big deal to leave an old couch or desk outside when you move, but abandoned furnishings can create safety and health hazards,” the city’s website states.
If there are multiple students in the same household, the city asks they submit forms separately but enter the same date for pickup. The requests are added to Sold Waste Division’s crew routes. The city said to expect pickup within two days of a requested date.
“The university is proud of our partnership with the city of Bozeman, and Don’t Curb Your Crap is just one of the ways we work together to support students living off-campus and reduce the impact MSU students make on the community at the end of the semester,” Connor Tweet, program manager of the off-campus life program, stated in a news release.
