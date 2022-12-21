Another phase of a development in south Bozeman is set to bring over 240 rental units to the area.
The Nexus Point development is to the west of South 19th avenue, south of Grace Bible Church. The development has two phases, the first of which is already under construction and partially finished.
City commissioners reviewed the preliminary plat for the development during their meeting this week, which would split 20 acres into 11 lots, with three of those lots set aside for multi-household residential and two for office building lots. About 7 acres on the site are zoned R-5, which is high-density, mixed-use residential zoning, and the rest is designated R-O, residential office zoning.
City planner Susana Montana said during the meeting that in total, the development is expected to bring 240 apartment units to the market. The development is in a fast-growing area of Bozeman, with under-construction projects and several proposed projects on all sides.
Developers are also planning to build out part of Lantern Park in the southern area of the development. A portion of the park extends into another development to the south.
Developer Steve Moore, with SM Advisory Group, said during the meeting that they are planning at least one building with short-term rental units.
Moore said they are also planning to include spots for a restaurant and a market in the development, noting the relative dearth of services in that area of south Bozeman.
City commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the preliminary plat.
“Having office buildings and residential mixed together, I think that is an excellent thing to do and our city encourages walkable and bikeable communities,” said Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy.
Commissioner Christopher Coburn did note he was not a fan of developers “suggesting they are willing to be a part of our affordable housing crisis, or they want their projects to be seen in light of contributing to … correcting our affordable housing crisis if they're not willing to build affordable housing,” and Mayor Cyndy Andrus said she is hoping to see diversity in the housing built at the development.
Moore said after the meeting that he tries to keep the rents lower than other apartments, but noted he has high costs with city impact fees and the cost of construction.
He said 72 units in the first phase are already done and rented out, 48 more are set to be done by April of next year, and the second phase is set to begin construction next summer.
