Another phase of a development in south Bozeman is set to bring over 240 rental units to the area.

The Nexus Point development is to the west of South 19th avenue, south of Grace Bible Church. The development has two phases, the first of which is already under construction and partially finished.

City commissioners reviewed the preliminary plat for the development during their meeting this week, which would split 20 acres into 11 lots, with three of those lots set aside for multi-household residential and two for office building lots. About 7 acres on the site are zoned R-5, which is high-density, mixed-use residential zoning, and the rest is designated R-O, residential office zoning.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

