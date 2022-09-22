Let the news come to you

The city this week cleared the way for redevelopment of another chunk of land in northwest Bozeman.

City commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve rezoning 15-acres on Thomas Drive, which is also called N. 27th Avenue to residential-emphasis mixed use, or REMU zoning, from R-4, high density residential zoning.

The change allows for more commercial development in the area.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

