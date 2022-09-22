The city this week cleared the way for redevelopment of another chunk of land in northwest Bozeman.
City commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve rezoning 15-acres on Thomas Drive, which is also called N. 27th Avenue to residential-emphasis mixed use, or REMU zoning, from R-4, high density residential zoning.
The change allows for more commercial development in the area.
The two parcels of land rezoned on Tuesday are just south of another property that was recently rezoned to residential emphasis mixed-use zoning, and nearby other land that has recently been annexed into the city or rezoned.
Tom Rogers, a senior planner with the city, said the area is “dynamic.”
“There is quite a bit of activity, and with the expansion of infrastructure, both streets, water and sewer capacity we certainly anticipate some more interest in the area,” Rogers said.
That kind of zoning requires at least 70% of the land be used for residential purposes. The remaining 30% can be used for residential, commercial, or mixed-use buildings. Rogers said the zone supports smaller-scale commercial buildings.
Chris Budeski, who represented the developer for Madison Engineering, said he expects the REMU zoning would allow for commercial facing N. 27th Avenue to transition back into more residential areas.
“There’s a substantial amount of residential in this area, and they’re not really served by anything other than large box stores,” Budeski said. “So here’s an opportunity to provide a convenience store, smaller commercial that’s very walkable.”
City commissioners voted unanimously for the zoning change. Mayor Cyndy Andrus said she had reservations at first that moving from R-4 to REMU zoning would take away from housing in the area, which is close to substantial commercial development to the east on N. 19th Avenue.
“I have been convinced this evening that the opportunity to have small commercial in this area is a benefit,” Andrus said.
