Development is zeroing in on a huge parcel of land in northwest Bozeman at a rapid clip.

Much of the area between Baxter Lane, Davis Lane, Thomas Drive/North 27th Avenue and Cattail Street has been unannexed county land as development has happened around it. Recently, though, a handful of development proposals in their early stages have come into the city to be annexed into Bozeman and zoned for development.

City commissioners this week approved annexing and zoning two separate parcels in that area, a 15-acre parcel on Thomas Drive — which runs into North 27th Avenue — and a 10-acre parcel on Davis Lane just north of Baxter Lane.

Nora Shelly

