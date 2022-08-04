Development is zeroing in on a huge parcel of land in northwest Bozeman at a rapid clip.
Much of the area between Baxter Lane, Davis Lane, Thomas Drive/North 27th Avenue and Cattail Street has been unannexed county land as development has happened around it. Recently, though, a handful of development proposals in their early stages have come into the city to be annexed into Bozeman and zoned for development.
City commissioners this week approved annexing and zoning two separate parcels in that area, a 15-acre parcel on Thomas Drive — which runs into North 27th Avenue — and a 10-acre parcel on Davis Lane just north of Baxter Lane.
Both were approved for REMU, residential-emphasis mixed-use zoning.
A few weeks ago, commissioners approved the annexation of an 8.5 acre parcel also off of Davis Lane and zoning for it to be B-2M, community business district mixed use.
Developers for another 15-acre plot on Thomas Drive have submitted an application to rezone it to REMU, residential-emphasis mixed-use zoning.
“This is a rapidly evolving area, that’s almost an understatement,” City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said during a commission meeting this week.
The three projects that have already been approved for annexation and zoning are all slated for mixed-use development, but developers have largely shared that they don’t have firm site plans yet.
A representative for the 15-acre tract of land on Thomas Drive commissioners approved to be annexed and zoned this week said they intend to propose commercial buildings toward the future North 27th Avenue, with a mix of residential as well.
Under REMU zoning, 70% of the development has to be residential, and the remaining 30% can be residential, commercial, or mixed use. REMU zoning also requires developers to receive approval on a master site plan, which is an additional step outside of the typical plan review process.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus said she is excited about the potential REMU zoning brings.
“What that says to me is that we are building neighborhoods, we are building residential that supports small community nodes,” Andrus said. “In my mind that is a neighborhood, that is not huge sprawling areas where you have to get in your car and drive somewhere to access a coffee shop or the laundromat or whatever.”
Commissioners were less enthusiastic about approving the REMU designation for the other development reviewed this week, the 10-acre parcel on Davis Lane.
The area near Baxter and Davis has long been slated as a commercial area in city plans, including in Bozeman’s future land use map, which lays out in broad strokes what sort of development the city would like to see on land in the future.
The REMU zoning designation is allowed under the area’s future land use map designation, but city commissioners said they envisioned future development in that area would focus more on commercial uses and less heavily on residential buildings.
“I know previous commissions had high hopes that this would be truly community commercial. If REMU requires at least 70% to be residential, the majority of development is not going to be commercial in nature,” Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said. “I’m worried that we’re nibbling away at the commercial potential of this node.”
Cunningham voted in support of the zoning along with three of his colleagues, but Commissioner Christopher Coburn did not.
The developer’s representative, Dean Burgess with Proof Architecture, spoke at the meeting, and said they are in the early planning stages but envision their property as a “transition” between heavily residential and more heavily commercial development.
“We see it as a kind of in-between piece,” Burgess said.
