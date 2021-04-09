A proposal in the Montana Legislature to reduce some federal stimulus grants to local governments with stricter COVID-19 regulations than the state is ruffling feathers in Bozeman.
The bill states “the amount of the grant is reduced by 20% if that local government or any of its authorized agents have issued health regulations related to COVID-19 that are more strict than those imposed by the state.”
But there are still unanswered questions about the measure, which is in House Bill 632, the bill allocating funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Sponsor Rep. Frank Garner, R-Kalispell, said Friday afternoon that the measure is intended to only apply to the units of government who have COVID-19 related regulations.
“It’s the specific unit of local government so if the city didn’t have those guidelines it wouldn’t apply to them,” Garner said.
Tim Burton, executive director of the Montana League of City and Towns, said the impact of the measure is still unclear. Burton said though he supports the bill overall, he hopes the measure is removed before it’s passed.
House Bill 632 passed the House last week on a 83-14 vote. An amendment from Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy, D-Crow Agency, to remove the measure reducing funds to some local governments failed.
During a committee hearing earlier this week, Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, asked Garner whether the measure’s language would penalize local governments that have ever had any restrictive COVID-19 guidelines or only those that now have stricter health measures than the state in place.
Garner said he’d be willing to tweak that language. On Friday, Garner said he expects clarifications and amendments to the bill as it works its way through the Senate.
“The entire bill is still a work in progress,” Garner said. “This act was signed four weeks ago and we’ve got a bill that’s already been through the House.”
Garner said during Wednesday’s committee hearing that some of his colleagues pushed for the language in the bill to incentivize loosened restrictions.
“Many of those representatives expressed a desire for us to have this policy represent that need for us to move forward,” Garner said.
Despite the ambiguities, Bozeman and Gallatin County officials are displeased with the proposal.
Flowers, who sits on the Senate Finance and Claims Committee, said he plans to try to amend the bill to remove the measure next week before the committee passes it onto the full Senate.
Flowers said he thinks the proposal is a “terrible idea.”
“In my opinion this is just an attempt to wield power,” Flowers said. “Somehow they think legislators in Helena are in a better position to make decisions when it comes to local issues, and I think it’s a huge overstep.”
Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich said in an email that the proposal is “troubling.”
“HB 632 hurts not-for-profits and more importantly pours salt in the wounds of small business owners that are already hurting,” Mihelich wrote. “It makes no sense and hurts our economy.”
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown, a former state legislator, agreed that the language is written in a confusing and vague way, leaving it up to interpretation.
Brown said he hopes it is removed.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Montana to invest in our cities and essential services using federal stimulus dollars,” Brown said. “It gets pretty disturbing that the state is trying to pick winners and losers between counties and cities that have just been acting in good faith trying to protect tier citizens from a global health pandemic.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.