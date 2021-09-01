wells fargo grant
Buy Now

A bicyclist pauses to take a drink while waiting for a green light to cross Rouse Avenue on Peach Street on Sept. 1, 2021.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


After five years, the Montana Department of Transportation in August finished work on Rouse Avenue in Bozeman.

The $9 million project was planned to increase capacity and improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety along the road from Main Street to the Story Mill Road.

MDT Butte District Administrator William Fogarty said the first part of the project began in 2016 and focused on the stretch of Rouse Avenue from Oak Street to Story Mill. Work on the second segment from Oak Street to Main Street began in 2019. Crews intermittently closed sections of Rouse for the project.

The bulk of the road improvements were completed before the winter, while punch-list items like painting road lines and finishing sidewalks were left to the spring and summer.

The project included adding a center lane, left turn lanes at some intersections and bike lanes, Fogarty said.

The stretch of Rouse was projected to carry about 10,000 vehicles a day in 2018, Fogarty said, and increase to 13,000 daily vehicles in the next 20 years.

The project was the target of some concern from residents as the bike lanes on Peach Street near its intersection with Rouse were originally slated to be removed.

The city hired an engineering firm this spring to change the design for the bike lanes at Peach Street and Rouse.

The city revised bike lane design on Peach Street to the west of the road’s intersection with Rouse to transition bike lanes to shared-use paths, spokesperson Melody Mileur said. To the east of the intersection, the city added sidewalk to the north side of Peach. The work cost $78,000.

The project met its timeline and budget, Fogarty said. There is no further work from MDT planned along Rouse at this point, he said.

“We’ve been in there since 2016 so I’m sure the public is good and sick of us,” Fogarty said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience. These urban jobs are super complicated.”

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.