A Montana state senator has introduced a bill that would give the state oversight of local impact fees.
Senate Bill 142 proposes that the Department of Commerce be responsible for overseeing the collection and administration of impact fees, which are charged to developers to pay for infrastructure and services needed to accommodate the development.
Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, introduced the bill. During a committee hearing this week, Regier emphasized that the bill does not eliminate impact fees but said he believes the bill would put in needed sideboards.
“Senate Bill 142 is not onerous on local governments. It’s a reasonable way to see that impact fees are not a burden to the public and are used for the purpose that they are intended,” Regier said during the hearing.
The bill also would change other parts of the impact fee process, including requiring that an outside entity be hired to create a service report detailing what work is needed to accommodate the new development.
It would also divert 20% of the administration fee local governments collect on impact fees to the Department of Commerce.
During the hearing in front of the Senate Local Government Committee, several residents of Whitefish spoke in support of the bill, citing a situation where the city was overcharging on impact fees.
Paul Gillman, who is involved in the Whitefish lawsuit and spoke in support of the bill, said impact fees are burdening developers.
“They’re being literally built out of money,” Gillman said.
Gillman and other proponents alleged cities were using impact fees to cover budget shortfalls.
William Halama also spoke in support of the bill and said he felt there was no efficient recourse for developers when they feel they were improperly charged on impact fees, citing the high cost of lawsuits.
Halama said he thinks the state law has solid guardrails for impact fee collections, but that there was no “effective, efficient remedy when cities go off the rails on this thing.”
Several officials from Belgrade spoke against the bill, including City Manager Neil Cardwell, who said the new process would move some decisions out of city hands.
“We create many plans and studies as the city to make sure that we’re using these dollars effectively and making sure that we are not overcharging our citizens and to make sure that those that are doing development within Belgrade are paying for that growth,” Cardwell said.
Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham called the bill “horrible.”
“We think it shifts the burden of the cost of growth onto existing residents … it makes it more difficult to fund infrastructure and it also makes the whole process more costly and time consuming,” Cunningham said in an interview.
Whitefish City Manager Dana Smith, who spoke in opposition to the bill during the hearing, said Gillman and others mischaracterized the situation in their city. She and a handful of other city officials from across the state said the bill would push the impact of growth onto existing property tax payers.
Joe Briggs, a Cascade County Commissioner, told the committee that the bill would impact counties, not just cities and towns, and make it difficult for smaller counties to respond quickly to build necessary infrastructure when a development opportunity presents itself.
Kelly Lynch, the executive director for the Montana League of Cities and Towns, said the issue in Whitefish is specific to that city, and noted that municipalities already conduct annual audits of their impact fees.
“This bill really launches a missile to kill a mouse,” Lynch said.
The committee had not taken executive action on the bill by Wednesday afternoon.
