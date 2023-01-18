Let the news come to you

A Montana state senator has introduced a bill that would give the state oversight of local impact fees.

Senate Bill 142 proposes that the Department of Commerce be responsible for overseeing the collection and administration of impact fees, which are charged to developers to pay for infrastructure and services needed to accommodate the development.

Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, introduced the bill. During a committee hearing this week, Regier emphasized that the bill does not eliminate impact fees but said he believes the bill would put in needed sideboards.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

