Some city commissioners want Bozeman to put money behind increasing mental health services in the city.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham and Commissioner Christopher Coburn during a budget discussion in the past couple weeks have both put forward proposals to increase the city’s allocations related to mental and behavioral health services, prompting conversation on what the city’s role should be in providing resources for people with mental health issues.
The proposals could be discussed at the city commission’s next meeting on Tuesday, when commissioners will have a chance to make changes to the proposed budget.
The final vote on the budget is also scheduled for that meeting.
City spokesperson Melody Mileur said earlier this week that city staff are preparing additional materials for the Commission’s consideration that could include an additional $40,000 to support mental health services.
During a meeting earlier this month, Coburn proposed allocating funds to develop a community response program in the next year that would expand and change the current co-responder model, which involves mental health professionals responding to certain incidents alongside law enforcement.
Coburn’s idea, which he estimated would cost about $300,000, is to take six months to plan for the program and another six months to implement it and see how it works. The idea is based on a program in Eugene, Oregon, where a team of mental health professionals respond to incidents without law enforcement.
Cunningham said in an interview that he would support exploring an expansion of the co-responder model but not necessarily the creation of an entirely new program at this point.
During the meeting, he also proposed hiring a social services manager to work for the city and collaborate with other organizations in the area.
He also proposed the city allocate funds for developing plans to establish an intake sobering center.
Cunningham said the city should have more of a seat at the table when it comes to mental and behavioral health services in the area.
“If I were to have my mental-health wish for this county, it would be that the city of Bozeman, the city of Belgrade and Gallatin County get together and charge the mental-behavioral health and health care institutions of this county with coming up with the model for mental and behavioral health care that they believe is the most effective, describe it, plan it, put dollars against it and then we work out how that’s going to be paid,” Cunningham said.
The proposals prompted a conversation about the city’s role in providing mental health services and whether the city should take a collaborative approach with existing organizations rather than trying to form its own programs.
Coburn acknowledged the program would be new territory but said the city should be leading in the space.
“It definitely is a shift from what we have done as a city, but I don’t think personally it’s out of the question of what we could do or what we should do,” Coburn said in an interview.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus said in an interview that she would consider supporting the city studying other programs around the country to see if they would work in Bozeman.
But Andrus cautioned that the city would not want to get into a position where it is “leading in a space where we are not ready to lead it.”
“We don’t have an endless pot of money and we get a lot of requests for dollars, especially in the social service area,” Andrus said at a city commission meeting. “What is the responsibility of the city, in terms of these kinds of requests?”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.