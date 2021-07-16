The Montana Department of Transportation is planning work on the intersection of Kagy Boulevard and Sourdough Road “to address intersection-related crashes.”
MDT is seeking public comment for a proposal to add a stoplight and work on other improvements to the Kagy and Sourdough intersection. Work is tentatively scheduled for 2023, according to a news release, depending on availability of funds and designing the project.
The intersection in southeast Bozeman has divided traffic lanes and is right as Kagy Boulevard goes up a hill. Other proposed work includes Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades to the sidewalks.
The work will require new right-of-way and relocating utilities, according to the release. MDT will contact affected property owners in advance of any land surveying work or construction.
Residents can provide public comment at mdt.mt.gov.
