Dozens of acres in southwest Bozeman are being primed for development.
The West University Properties comprise over 97 acres bordered by South 19th Avenue to the east and Stucky Road to the south. City commissioners this week voted to annex the land and zone it in equal parts B-2M, business community district mixed-use and REMU, residential-emphasis mixed-use zoning.
The land is owned by members of the development group behind the Cannery District development on the other side of the city.
Developer Barry Brown said they have had a 20-year relationship with the family who owned the land for over 100 years. The most recent owner’s father was even born in a former barn on the property where a Stockman Bank building now sits.
“We do feel a tremendous responsibility to create something that the … family will be proud of for the next hundred years and beyond,” Brown said.
They want to provide both residential and commercial development, Brown said. About 52 of the acres are buildable land, Brown said, with the rest taken up by wetlands, which Brown said they would “make friends with.”
Bozeman Senior Planner Tom Rogers said there are plans to extend Kagy Boulevard through the middle of the property sometime in the future. The property is part of an area that city plans have long marked as a potential place to build a commercial node in southwest Bozeman, Rogers said.
Architect Rob Pertzborn and others referenced the site’s location and said growth seems like it will continue to happen in that area.
“Even though it feels like we’re on the edge of the city today… someday we will be more in the middle of the city,” Pertzborn said.
Several commissioners pointed to some consternation they had over the idea that 97 acres of fertile, agricultural land would be developed.
Brown said they talked with the person currently using the land to ranch cattle.
Growth in the area has made agriculture work there difficult, Brown said, as cattle have to be driven on Stucky Road.
Despite that, Brown said he still struggled with the notion of developing agricultural land.
“It’s one of the most fertile land in the valley, but it’s difficult for it to be used for that now, and it’s not the highest and best use for it now,” Gaines said. “I struggle with it because I see it disappearing and I have a soft spot for it, but we’re just going to try to make it better.”
Commissioners also applauded the developers for emphasizing their intent to bring a mix of housing types to the property.
“I think very often these days when we see, particularly B-2M, we’re getting a housing type that is … I wouldn’t call it particularly diverse, I think we’re seeing a lot of luxury condos developed in B-2M,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said. “Between B2M and REMU I really hope that we have a variety of housing types that can appeal to the variety of people who live in our community.”