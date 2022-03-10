A huge chunk of land in south Bozeman off of 19th Avenue and Stucky Road is slowly moving through the city processes.
The West University Properties comprises almost 97 acres. It touches South 19th Avenue on the east, borders Stucky Road to the south, and nearly reaches up to West Lincoln Street to the north. The Community Development advisory board voted to recommend the annexation and zoning for the parcel, which is scheduled to come before city commission on March 22.
The project is being developed by the people behind the Cannery District, which was developed over the course of several years on the other side of Bozeman.
Developer Barry Brown said during this week’s advisory board meeting that they want to do right by the family who owned the land for over 100 years.
“Our mission is to position the land to be the epicenter of southwest Bozeman, and shoulder at least a portion of residential and commercial growth in the broader community,” Brown said.
The developers are asking for roughly a 50-50 split on the property between REMU, residential emphasis mixed-use, and B-2M community business mixed-use zoning.
B-2M and REMU zoning both allow for a mix of commercial and residential development.
Senior Planner Tom Rogers said during the board meeting that having the B-2M zoning on the portion of the property that abuts 19th Avenue and Stucky Road makes sense.
“It’s part of a considerable area that for many years, actually for a couple of decades, has been intended to be a sort of commercial node on the southwest side of the community,” Rogers said. “It has started to develop that way but of course recently considerable more interest has occurred.”
The parcel is right near another chunk of land that is proposed to be annexed into the city for future development, and is near the under-construction Gran Cielo subdivision.
Rob Pertzborn, who is working on the project for Intrinsik Architecture, said during the meeting that the city anticipates more growth in that area of south Bozeman.
“While it seems like we might be on the edge of the city … We’re actually almost in the center of the city someday,” Pertzborn said.
The earliest any sort of construction could happen would be summer 2023, Pertsborn said.
