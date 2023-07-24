Let the news come to you

An effort to identify sensitive lands in the Bozeman area has the goal to “make better decisions,” a consultant on the project said during an open house meeting.

The Gallatin Valley Sensitive Lands Protection Plan is intended to identify areas in the Gallatin Valley that are critical for the natural environment and at risk to be impacted by development. The project team, led by the city of Bozeman, held an open house Thursday to share their preliminary map identifying sensitive lands and the 50 recommendations on how to protect them.

Jon Henderson, the city’s strategic services director, said during the event that their goal is to develop common understanding of where sensitive lands are and try to “come up with some ideas, some recommendations and tools to put into place so we can start thinking about protecting lands as we develop at such a rapid pace.”


