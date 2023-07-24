An effort to identify sensitive lands in the Bozeman area has the goal to “make better decisions,” a consultant on the project said during an open house meeting.
The Gallatin Valley Sensitive Lands Protection Plan is intended to identify areas in the Gallatin Valley that are critical for the natural environment and at risk to be impacted by development. The project team, led by the city of Bozeman, held an open house Thursday to share their preliminary map identifying sensitive lands and the 50 recommendations on how to protect them.
Jon Henderson, the city’s strategic services director, said during the event that their goal is to develop common understanding of where sensitive lands are and try to “come up with some ideas, some recommendations and tools to put into place so we can start thinking about protecting lands as we develop at such a rapid pace.”
Kristina Kachur, a consultant on the project with Logan Simpson, said their focus area includes most of the Gallatin Valley, specifically the Madison, Gallatin and East Gallatin watersheds.
They prioritized looking at privately-owned land, Kachur said, and are hoping the final plan will help landowners — in addition to local governments and other groups — make decisions that protect their land.
The map includes sensitive lands based on four themes: agricultural heritage, wildlife and biodiversity, connectivity and water quality and quantity.
When it comes to connectivity, Kachur said when they first started creating a map for that theme, they came across a lot of land that was already protected.
But, Kachur said, they heard input from people that they should focus on connections between those areas.
“So between the mountain ranges, between the valley floor, between existing conservation easements,” Kachur said.
They also mapped out areas of development constraints, said Jeremy Call, another consultant with Logan Simpson, like areas with steep slopes that would be hard to build on; and areas that are easier, and thus more likely, to be developed.
“Can we make better decisions in the future — that's the goal of this website,” Call said.
The wide-ranging proposed recommendations include a suggestion that the county and city revise their subdivision regulations to focus on water conservation, preserving agricultural land and facilitating wildlife movement and another to expand conservation easement work.
The working group for the project plans to have a draft plan available by October, with final approval slated for December. The project team said they wanted to take into account public comment from Thursday’s open house in the draft.
Mike Kennedy said he came out to the event because he is involved in his homeowners association in south Bozeman, and wants them to be better able to protect the trails and open areas in their neighborhood.
“We have wetlands, riparian areas, we have over 100 acres of forest and we could use some advice on how to make better decisions about maintaining (it),” Kennedy said.
Paul Griffin, a Gallatin County resident who lives on the edge of the city, said he is concerned the plan could turn into a long wishlist for a lot of different interests and said he hopes to see more fine-tuned data concerning wildlife.
Glenn Monahan, who is involved with the Gallatin Wildlife Association, said he is also concerned that the plan will not have bold enough ideas for wildlife protection.
“Connectivity throughout the valley is really crucial for wildlife,” Monahan said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.