A game that is part tennis, part badminton and part social club finally has its own home in Bozeman.
The city opened new pickleball courts at Bogert Park this month, the first public courts in Bozeman for the fairly new, but fast-growing sport.
The opening of the seven court, $327,000 facility is a far cry from a decade ago when the sport first started gaining popularity in Bozeman and parks and recreation staff laid down painters tape on tennis courts at Southside Park to mark out pickleball courts.
“It just continued to grow actually by leaps and bounds,” Parks and Recreation Director Mitch Overton said. “It grew even faster than we expected.”
Bozeman pickleballer Sue Olsen, who is an ambassador for USA Pickleball in Bozeman, said when she first started playing about nine years ago, there were only a handful of other players.
Now, Olsen runs a local email list with over 300 pickleball enthusiasts.
Eventually, the sport became so popular that the city painted permanent lines on the Southside Park tennis courts and provided temporary netting.
Pickleballers and tennis players shared the courts, which led to wait times for those looking to play and a need to organize with other players to make sure there were enough people there to take up a court, Olsen said.
Olsen helped lobby the city for the courts to be built at Bogert Park.
A group of pickleball players showed up en masse to a city commission meeting in 2017 to ask for investment into their sport, and city commissioners approved funding for the project in 2021.
Overton said the surface of the courts at Bogert were deteriorating and in need of replacement. The city decided to use the opportunity to make them dedicated pickleball courts.
The courts opened to the public earlier this month, and the city will have an official ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon, with how-to clinics scheduled for afterward.
“There are a lot of pickleball players, and to have our own courts where we don’t have to wait for the tennis people to get done and they don’t have to wait for us to get done, it’s just a huge wonderful experience,” Olsen said.
The courts are open everyday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Overton said the only reservations for the courts are for clinics or official events.
The courts are already getting frequent use: Overton said he notices there are usually people playing when he drives by the park.
Early on Monday afternoon several games were afoot. Terri Wonenberg and Steve Marmell — who described themselves as “avid players” — were watching from the shade outside the courts.
Both said the game is just as much about socializing as it is about physical activity. Mermell said he plays against people of different abilities and ages, and people aren’t as focused on winning.
Wonenberg said the sport is so accessible, grandparents can play against grandkids. Both Wonenberg and Mermell agreed that the sport would only grow in Bozeman.
“It’s so nice to have finally done this … it’s going to need to continue growing because the sport is just (growing like) crazy,” Wonenberg said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.