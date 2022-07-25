Drone Photo Page
Devon Eshbaugh, Piper Stock, Andrea Stock, Archy Stock, and Doug Stock play pickleball at Bogert Park on May 2.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A game that is part tennis, part badminton and part social club finally has its own home in Bozeman.

The city opened new pickleball courts at Bogert Park this month, the first public courts in Bozeman for the fairly new, but fast-growing sport.

The opening of the seven court, $327,000 facility is a far cry from a decade ago when the sport first started gaining popularity in Bozeman and parks and recreation staff laid down painters tape on tennis courts at Southside Park to mark out pickleball courts.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

