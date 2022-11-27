Christopher Coburn and Sara Freedwoman saw a problem in Bozeman: there was no organization for LGBTQ+ people seeking out community.
There is a well known group that puts on drag shows and organizations for students and faculty at Montana State University, but Bozeman thus far has lacked a central organization for queer people of all stripes. So, the two are forming Queer Bozeman, which they hope will let queer people get to know each other, find out about events and share resources.
“What we were sensing as being part of the queer community, other people were sensing too, which is that they were looking for a way to know about all the really awesome and diverse queer events and queer opportunities that are happening in Bozeman that just didn’t really have a central hub,” Coburn said.
The two got the idea this summer after Freedwoman organized a queer night at Happy Box, a bar in downtown Bozeman. The event went well, but both decided their community needed more.
The rest of the summer got busy, but this fall the two came back together to get to work on Queer Bozeman. Wanting to kick off the group with a big event, they looked at the calendar to see what was coming up — Halloween was about six weeks away, so they decided to throw a big launch party.
On Oct. 29, 240 people showed up at the “bright” themed party in downtown Bozeman.
During the party, Coburn and Freedwoman talked to the crowd about Queer Bozeman and what they were trying to do. The excitement in the room was palpable, Freedwoman said.
“People were coming up to us saying when we were introducing Queer Bozeman they were crying or having chills because they’ve never really felt like they’ve had a safe space in Bozeman to just be themselves,” Freedwoman said.
The group is only two months old — and both Coburn and Freedwoman work full-time jobs and then some (in Coburn’s case, serving as a Bozeman city commissioner).
But the two are planning to put together a board of directors toward the end of this year to bring a more diverse group of people on board.
“This is a community-based, queer-led project, and our intention is to keep it that way,” Coburn said, “And to include as many people as possible so that we can build something that will really work for our community.”
Safe space
Coburn and Freedwoman said they hope Queer Bozeman becomes a space where all LGBTQ+ people in Bozeman feel safe.
Right now, Bozeman is lacking in that department.
Gay people are also less likely to find Bozeman a welcoming place.
The city of Bozeman put together an “equity indicators” report in 2021 that used a survey and to gauge how different demographic groups fare in Bozeman.
According to that report, just 9.2% of people who identified as LGBTQ+ surveyed “strongly agreed” that Bozeman is an equitable place to live and work, and 11.3% somewhat agreed with that statement and 40.4% strongly disagreed with the statement.
Matthew Bullerdick is a producer with The Trishas, a group that puts on drag shows in Bozeman. Bullerdick said beyond a few bars that have always been welcoming to their events, there aren’t a lot of spaces in the city that feel inviting.
“At the end of the day I think within these communities it can feel isolating,” Bullerdick said.
It’s more than just a group to hold parties or social gatherings. Having an organized community for marginalized groups is essential to people’s mental health, said Stephanie McDowell the executive director of Bridgercare.
“We definitely see higher suicide rates and more behavioral health concerns from folks who are in isolation, especially when they’re marginalized communities like LGBTQ+ folks,” McDowell said. “Having a space where you can be your authentic self and be celebrated for that and honored and respected is so important to our well being as people.”
Bridgercare, a reproductive and sexual health care nonprofit clinic, is the fiscal sponsor for Queer Bozeman, meaning they provide administrative nonprofit support to help Queer Bozeman take in donations and spend money.
Emily Allison, Bridgercare’s development director said they often hear from patients that there is a lack of LGBTQ+ community in Bozeman.
That’s important for health care access — Allison said most people hear about Bridgercare’s services through word of mouth, but also for other things, like where to find a safe place to get a haircut or go to the gym.
“It can make a huge difference if they’re able to spend time in community,” Allison said.
Similar groups already exist in other cities in Montana. In Missoula, the Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center hosts events and provides community resources.
David Herrera, who is on the board of directors for the center, said having organizations to support LGBTQ+ people is crucial, pointing to the recent mass shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs.
“Clearly the community is feeling threatened and fearful now more than ever and so it’s these types of organizations and community centers that create safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community and allies,” Herrera said. “They’re kind of a litmus test for how strong the community is when it comes to recognizing and supporting civil rights and social justice issues.”
Building community
Coburn said he sees his work with Queer Bozeman as central to his role as a city commissioner in making Bozeman more inclusive.
“The work we’re doing is building community,” Coburn said.
Coburn noted there are a lot of groups, like The Trishas, that support the gay community in Bozeman already. Queer Bozeman is planning to work collaboratively with them and help connect people, Coburn said.
Groups and businesses have already started reaching out to Queer Bozeman’s emails and social media pages looking to collaborate on events, Freedwoman said.
Bullerdick said they welcome having Queer Bozeman and excited to work with the group.
“It’s just about maintaining the visibility and reminding people that we do in fact exist,” Bullerdick said.
