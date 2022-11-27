Queer Bozeman
Co-founders Christopher Coburn and Sara Freedwoman pose for a photo before a Queer Bozeman meetup on Nov. 17, 2022, at Biome Slow Craft.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Christopher Coburn and Sara Freedwoman saw a problem in Bozeman: there was no organization for LGBTQ+ people seeking out community.

There is a well known group that puts on drag shows and organizations for students and faculty at Montana State University, but Bozeman thus far has lacked a central organization for queer people of all stripes. So, the two are forming Queer Bozeman, which they hope will let queer people get to know each other, find out about events and share resources.

“What we were sensing as being part of the queer community, other people were sensing too, which is that they were looking for a way to know about all the really awesome and diverse queer events and queer opportunities that are happening in Bozeman that just didn’t really have a central hub,” Coburn said.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

