A group has filed an appeal to the approved site plans for the Whole Foods Market, complicating the project planned for the Gallatin Valley Mall property.
A group called Bozeman Matters filed the appeal in June, according to city documents. The matter is set to come before the city commission in late July. If city commissioners side with Whole Foods, Bozeman Matters would be able to appeal the matter in district court. City spokesperson Melody Mileur said the city cannot issue building permits while the appeal is still active.
Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon, announced in October that it was coming to the former Fuddruckers location at the mall.
Bozeman Community Development Director Marty Matsen approved the site plans on June 1, finding that it conformed with the zoning for the area. The site plans call for a 30,000-square-foot grocery store and a 10,000-square-foot pad building with a parking lot.
The approval document includes public comment the city received about the building, including concerns about the impact the store will have on traffic and on local grocery stores.
The appeal states that individuals represented by the group Bozeman Matters “live or work in Bozeman and are concerned with the explosive and unbridled growth in the community.”
Attorney Kim Wilson, who is representing the group, said that while they were alarmed by a Whole Foods coming to town, they took issue with the potential traffic impacts.
“I think my clients in general are concerned with the rapid pace of growth in Bozeman and just want to make sure that the city planners are keeping on top of it in a way that doesn’t add unnecessary hurdles for regular Bozeman folks in terms of traffic and those kinds of impacts,” Wilson said.
Other areas of concern listed in the appeal include stormwater and parking.
John Morrow, with the Gallatin Valley Mall, said the appeal is baseless, likening it to a similar effort begun in 2018 to block the WinCo Foods from coming to Bozeman.
In that case, several Bozeman residents, backed by the United Food and Commercial Workers Local-4 Union, filed an appeal to WinCo’s site plans, citing concerns that the store would impact Bozeman traffic and would imperil other jobs at other Bozeman grocery stores.
The matter was dismissed in early 2020.
Morrow said the concerns about the traffic impacts are unfounded.
“The site has been very underdeveloped since it was built,” Morrow said. “It has the capacity to handle our development.”
Morrow said Whole Foods has put in a request to the city to start construction before the appeal process is complete.
