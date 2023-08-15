The local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America submitted petitions to the city of Bozeman and Gallatin County last week to form a housing authority.
Under Montana state law, the move means both the city and county have to put the issue on their official agendas, but representatives from both governments said this week that they are still trying to figure out what role a housing authority would serve and what forming one would mean for the region.
Natsuki Nakamura, who is a steering committee member with the DSA group, said they hope an authority would be able to complement the nonprofit sector and compete with the private market to create more housing.
“We felt the private sector had 50 years to solve this, and we’re kind of stuck in this housing crisis,” Nakamura said.
DSA members researched other housing authorities in Montana — which exist in cities like Missoula and Butte, and learned there was a process in state code laying out how residents could submit a petition to their local government to form an authority.
Under state law, 25 people have to sign the petition to form a county or municipal housing authority, and after it’s submitted, the city clerk has to set a public hearing for elected officials to determine the need for an authority.
Nakamura said she and other members canvassed for just two hours last weekend and gathered over a hundred signatures. They submitted separate petitions to both the city and county, and Nakamura said they are hoping the two governments communicate about the matter and figure out who should handle the issue moving forward.
The criteria in state law for whether an authority is needed includes whether unsanitary or unsafe dwellings exist in the area, or “whether there is a lack of safe or sanitary dwelling accommodations in the city and the surrounding available for all the inhabitants thereof.”
The statute indicates that officials can consider the age and condition of buildings, overcrowding, sanitary facilities and whether conditions endanger life or property as factors for whether dwellings are unsafe or unsanitary.
State law lays out a different process for creating a county housing authority or a municipal authority, but several local officials said they are still sorting through the issue.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said the petition “came out of left field.”
“We are scrambling to figure out what it means,” Brown said. “We’re certainly — at this very early stage — just fact finding. We’re open to the idea, just not sure if a housing authority is necessary or what it would gain our community compared to what we’re doing (already).”
Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad said on Monday that they received the petition and are planning to place an agenda item on the county commission’s August 29 meeting.
Brown said he is planning to meet with petitioners this week, and expects the commissioners will discuss it at their work session meeting on Monday.
Takami Clark, a spokesperson for the city of Bozeman, said they are still looking into next steps on the issue and will have more details in the coming weeks.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said he is in a similar boat of trying to figure out what a housing authority would mean for Bozeman.
“I think we’re trying to get our feet under us at this moment,” Cunningham said.
Brown pointed out that the nonprofit Human Resources Development Council fulfills in the area a lot of the function of what housing authorities do in other parts of the state, like administering Section 8 housing.
Brian Guyer, HRDC’s housing director, said the nonprofit does perform a lot of what a housing authority would do, but said some of their services — like the Warming Center shelter or homebuyer education programs — fall outside of the normal scope of an authority.
Guyer said HRDC staff have had general discussions about forming a housing authority at some point in the future.
The petition “advances the timeline pretty significantly,” Guyer said.
“It is a clear demonstration that we are in the midst of a housing crisis and anything that can be done to alleviate that crisis can be explored,” Guyer said. “A (public housing authority) is another tool that a community can use to hopefully address some of the problems … but those issues don’t magically go away.”
