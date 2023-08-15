Let the news come to you

The local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America submitted petitions to the city of Bozeman and Gallatin County last week to form a housing authority.

Under Montana state law, the move means both the city and county have to put the issue on their official agendas, but representatives from both governments said this week that they are still trying to figure out what role a housing authority would serve and what forming one would mean for the region.

Natsuki Nakamura, who is a steering committee member with the DSA group, said they hope an authority would be able to complement the nonprofit sector and compete with the private market to create more housing.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

