Bozeman activists are planning a Sunday afternoon march and vigil for Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo and the many other Black, Indigenous and People of Color who have been killed by law enforcement in the United States in recent months.
“There’s going to be space held for people in our community to be together, to be leaning on one another in this moment, to be taking the often private feelings of grief and rage that these moments bring up and make them public,” said Benjamin Hwang, a community organizer with Bozeman United for Racial Justice.
BURJ and the Black Student Union at Montana State University are planning the event, which is set to begin with several speakers at 3:30 p.m. in Bogert Park, followed by a march down Main Street and concluding with a vigil for the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Americans who have been killed by law enforcement.
Hwang emphasized that the event is intended to be nonviolent and COVID safe, meaning masks are mandatory and social distancing will be encouraged.
“We feel like justice for Daunte Wright, for George Floyd, for Adam Toledo, for Tony McDade and for so many others looks like making sure that no one in our community can experience the violence of policing again,” Hwang said. “The people organizing this action, which is led by people of color, are coming at it from a place of extreme grief, of extreme anger, of extreme exhaustion from not being heard and we’re coming at it from a place of deep love for this place that we call home and wanting to stop cycles of violence.”
T.W. Bradley, a coordinator for BURJ who is scheduled to speak at the event, said it’s important to lift up the voices of BIPOC residents.
“I think it’s really important to center BIPOC voices because, not only historically, but also in today’s sociopolitical climate, we’re often ignored, when in fact we are the people at the front line of the consequences and the choices that are made with in our institutions and we actually hold a lot of knowledge and wisdom in how to actually solve the problems at hand,” they said.
Law enforcement in the United States kill around 1,000 people every year, according to the Washington Post’s database on police shootings, and have since the database began tracking such incidents in 2015. Black Americans make up less than 13% of the population but are killed at more than twice the rate of white Americans.
“What happened to George Floyd and what happened to Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo is the most horrific form, the most traumatic form, of the violence of policing. But it is by no means the only form,” said Hwang.
Wright was killed during the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, another former Minnesota police officer who is white and who was recorded last year with his knee on Minneapolis man George Floyd’s back and neck for about nine minutes. Floyd, who is Black, was later pronounced dead in a hospital.
Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old Latino child, was shot to death by Chicago police officer Eric Stillman, who is white, on March 29 in Chicago. Stillman’s body camera footage was released earlier this week, showing that Toledo was shot and killed with his hands up. Some argue that Toledo had been holding a gun, which he dropped before being shot and killed.
The point of Sunday’s event is to bring awareness to all forms of police violence and get people involved in having a community that is safe for all where the killings of people like Floyd, Wright and Toledo won’t happen, Bradley said.
“This is really a call not only to show up on Sunday, but to continue showing up as a community, to fortify a community that is actually safe,” they said. “It’s a recognition that this isn’t an isolated incident or situation, and just because it’s happening a few states away doesn’t mean it doesn’t or can’t happen here in Montana.”
