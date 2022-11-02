Two people walk into the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) in Livingston on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The organization offers emergency shelter in back of the building during cold months. Opening of the Warming Center has been pushed back due to staffing shortages.
Two people walk into the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) in Livingston on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The organization offers emergency shelter in back of the building during cold months. Opening of the Warming Center has been pushed back due to staffing shortages.
The planned opening of the Livingston Warming Center shelter on Nov. 1 has been delayed due to lack of staff.
The Human Resources Development Council is hoping to open the seasonal shelter in the next few weeks, provided it is able to hire more staff. The 20-bed shelter needs a minimum of five full-time staff members to operate, said Jenna Huey, HRDC’s emergency shelter services manager.
“Unfortunately, we were not able to secure enough staff by the end of October to provide the adequate training, and even enough staffing just to cover the bare minimum shifts,” Huey said.
More interviews are planned this week, Huey said, and HRDC is hoping the shelter can be opened the week of Nov. 14.
In the meantime, those seeking shelter in Livingston would need to make their way over the hill to Bozeman’s Warming Center. Huey said HRDC staff are working with those who might not be able to take the Streamline bus to Bozeman.
The Warming Center in Bozeman used to operate on the same schedule as the Livingston location — Nov. 1 to March 31 — but remained open through its off-season this year after the city of Bozeman allocated funding for it.
The shelter operates at night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., but had to close its daytime hours for six weeks this summer due to understaffing. The day center hours started up again in October.
Huey said hiring for a seasonal shelter like Livingston has its positives — like attracting those who may work in the park during the summer and are looking for off-season work. But the shifts are difficult, Huey said — 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. or 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.
“It’s really difficult to find people (who can) work those overnight graveyard hours and still be able to provide the quality of care that we offer,” Huey said. “It’s really important that we find the right people and the right availability.”
HRDC is offering $21 an hour for the open positions at the Livingston Warming Center.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.