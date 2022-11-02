Let the news come to you

The planned opening of the Livingston Warming Center shelter on Nov. 1 has been delayed due to lack of staff.

The Human Resources Development Council is hoping to open the seasonal shelter in the next few weeks, provided it is able to hire more staff. The 20-bed shelter needs a minimum of five full-time staff members to operate, said Jenna Huey, HRDC’s emergency shelter services manager.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to secure enough staff by the end of October to provide the adequate training, and even enough staffing just to cover the bare minimum shifts,” Huey said.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

