top story Levy's failure disappointing for Bozeman officials, but not the end of road for affordable housing efforts By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Nov 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Construction continues on the 232-unit Arrowleaf and Perennial affordable rental properties being built behind Lowe's on Sacco Drive on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman officials say they are committed to continuing to prioritize affordable housing even after voters narrowly rejected a ballot question in Tuesday’s election that would have established a tax to raise money for housing.By a margin of just 276 votes, the housing mill levy, which would have generated $9.5 million over the next 10 years, failed to pass, while voters overwhelmingly supported the city’s other two ballot questions, approving a $6.7 million bond to relocate a fire station and a $2.2 million bond for repairs to three recreation facilities.City officials said the results aren’t doing much to change how they feel about affordable housing in the city. “I think that affordable housing is still a crisis in our community,” Commissioner Christopher Coburn, who retained his seat in the election, said on Tuesday night. “We’re going to have some really serious budget considerations and talks this upcoming year.”Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said Wednesday that he expected the result would be a close call.During the campaign, the proposed levy certainly received a fair amount of criticism. Some felt the city should find the money through its existing revenue sources and others felt it would unnecessarily burden homeowners and contribute to property tax bills that never seem to get any lower.Commissioner Jennifer Madgic, who won the race for the two-year seat on the commission on Tuesday, brought up property tax fatigue as a potential reason for the question’s failure.“I think that, coupled with some questions about the city’s intentions for those funds are probably the reasons the housing mill levy failed,” Madgic said.Madgic echoed Coburn and said addressing the city’s housing crisis will remain a pressing issue.A major reason why commissioners voted to place the question on the ballot is to establish a consistent source of revenue for affordable housing.Projects and housing initiatives now get money through the general fund, which is the largest chunk of the city’s budget and includes things like the police department and library budget. Cunningham has previously referred to the general fund as a “mosh pit.” Cunningham, who won the mayoral election on Tuesday, said housing will continue to be a budget priority, but will have to be decided on a year-by-year basis against other budget needs.“We are not saying that this is the end of funding for affordable housing by any stretch of the imagination,” Cunningham said.Heather Grenier, with the Human Resources Development Council, said they will continue looking for solutions to add to their arsenal to address the housing crisis.In the housing world, Grenier said myriad strategies are needed to make an impact.“We never thought this would be the only solution, we just thought it would be a helpful tool in the toolbox,” Grenier said.A potential bright spot is that Bozeman recently reached metropolitan status after its population topped 50,000 people, meaning it will likely have access to money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the future.Cunningham said he also believes there is opportunity to get philanthropic donations for housing projects.“The need is not going away,” Cunningham said. “The need is going to become more acute as demand continues to outpace supply and so we need to be creative and resilient in the way that we address it and again I think it all comes down to partnerships, collaboration with other community stakeholders.”Officials hailed the approval of the two bonds for the fire station and recreation facility repairs. City Manager Jeff Mihelich said they will start to work on capital plans, designs and budgets for those projects.The city is also working with Montana State University for the fire station relocation, which is set to move from South 19th Avenue to a spot near Kagy Boulevard and South Seventh Avenue. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Cunningham Housing Levy Jennifer Madgic Politics Economics Finance Budget Christopher Coburn Vote Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Groups celebrate opening of Wellness Trail east of Bozeman Health 2 hrs ago County Gallatin County courts building bond approval a 'major relief' 2 hrs ago City Levy's failure disappointing for Bozeman officials, but not the end of road for affordable housing efforts 2 hrs ago City Voter turnout high for Bozeman, Gallatin County elections 3 hrs ago City High number of undervotes show up in Bozeman City Commission race where voters were asked to pick two 3 hrs ago Health Montana governor nixed kids’ vaccine campaign 8 hrs ago What to read next News Groups celebrate opening of Wellness Trail east of Bozeman Health County Gallatin County courts building bond approval a 'major relief' City Levy's failure disappointing for Bozeman officials, but not the end of road for affordable housing efforts City Voter turnout high for Bozeman, Gallatin County elections City High number of undervotes show up in Bozeman City Commission race where voters were asked to pick two Health Montana governor nixed kids’ vaccine campaign Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Groups celebrate opening of Wellness Trail east of Bozeman Health Posted: 5:45 p.m. Gallatin County courts building bond approval a 'major relief' Posted: 5:30 p.m. Voter turnout high for Bozeman, Gallatin County elections Posted: 5 p.m. High number of undervotes show up in Bozeman City Commission race where voters were asked to pick two Posted: 4:45 p.m. Letter to the editor: Commissioners should apologize to rest home neighbors Posted: 1:30 p.m. Latest Local Groups celebrate opening of Wellness Trail east of Bozeman Health 2 hrs ago Gallatin County courts building bond approval a 'major relief' 2 hrs ago Voter turnout high for Bozeman, Gallatin County elections 3 hrs ago High number of undervotes show up in Bozeman City Commission race where voters were asked to pick two 3 hrs ago